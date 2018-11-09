World debut of new Mitsubishi L200

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mitsubishi has revealed the new Mitsubishi L200 one-ton pickup truck in Bangkok, and is to start sales in Thailand on November 17.

The new Mitsubishi L200 is the latest version of a model which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, and is produced at the Laem Chabang Plant operated by Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (MMTh), MMC’s producer and distributor in Thailand.

The vehicle is a global strategic model which, following its Thai launch, will be launched in the in other ASEAN markets as well as Oceania, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Eventually it will be sold in some 150 countries around the globe.

On the occasion of the world premiere, Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko stated: “The new Mitsubishi L200 is one of our most important global strategic models. Its success will accelerate the momentum of the company’s sustainable growth. The new model brings enhancements to the durability, reliability and comfort developed over the 40 years since the introduction of the series. I am fully confident the new Mitsubishi L200 will meet the diverse needs and wishes of our customers around the world.”

The new Mitsubishi L200 has been developed to embody the Engineered Beyond Tough keyphrase which underlined its creation. Elements making it significantly more competitive include: More powerful styling that incorporates the latest iteration of the Dynamic Shield front design concept; an enhanced 4WD system that delivers improved off-road performance and the latest in active safety and driver assistance systems. Overall, the new model features significant refinements to the durability and reliability required by the commercial user and to the comfort and ride quality sought by the private user.

The new Mitsubishi L200 features a revitalized design under the concept “Rock Solid” that embodies, both inside and out, the full essence of its “Engineered Beyond Tough” development keyphrase – a toughness fully underpinned by engineering prowess and knowhow.

The front of the vehicle incorporates the new-generation “Dynamic Shield” front design concept: The high engine hood line and beefier-looking lamps located higher up give the new model a more powerful and imposing front end. Newly sculpted body curves with contrasting sharp lines, extended wheel flares and bright accents add modernity and embody the strength of a Mitsubishi Motors’ truck. The lighting and bumpers become part of the tough design, framing the front and rear designs and adding visual width.

Inside, the restyled cabin of the Mitsubishi L200 expresses a modern and robust feeling with frame surroundings for the switch panel and air outlets. A high quality look is created by soft pad materials and stitching on the floor console, armrests and parking brake.

New Mitsubishi L200 4WD models are fitted with either Super-Select 4WD, which delivers optimum traction and handling characteristics for any given surface, or Easy-Select 4WD, which simplifies switching between drive modes for different road surfaces. With the addition of new drive modes, both 4WD systems deliver improved off-road performance.

Both Super-Select and Easy-Select 4WD systems use a new Off-road Mode which has GRAVEL, MUD/SNOW, SAND and ROCK (in 4LLc only) settings. When engaged, Off-road Mode integrally controls engine power, transmission and braking to regulate the amount of wheel slip and thereby maximize all-terrain performance and self-extraction performance in mud or snow. Hill Descent Control electronically controls the speed to allow the driver to negotiate steep or slippery descents more safely and with more assurance.

New Mitsubishi L200 retains the current model’s high-durability, high-reliability ladder-type frame and high impact-safety cabin structure while featuring class-leading advanced active safety and driver assistance systems.

Systems providing all-direction safety and reassurance are:

Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), which can detect vehicles and pedestrians ahead

Blind Spot Warning (BSW with LCA), which helps avoid sideswiping another vehicle when changing lanes by detecting vehicles behind or at the rear quarter and alerting the driver with an audible alert and flashing light in their door mirror

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) which, in the same way, helps avoid collisions when reversing

Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS) which reduces accidents resulting from improper use of the accelerator when moving off or reversing in car parks and other confined spaces.

Providing convenient driver assistance are the Multi Around Monitor, which generates a bird’s eye view image of the area around the vehicle, and Parking Sensors.

Pickup Truck Performance & Functionality

The new Mitsubishi L200 features many detail improvements, directed by the Engineered Beyond Tough development keyphrase, to the durability and reliability sought in commercial use and to the comfort and ride sought in private use. Braking performance and feel are improved with the use of larger front discs and calipers; ride is improved with the use of larger rear dampers which contain more damping oil and switching to a six-speed automatic transmission from the current five-speed auto to allow smoother, more powerful acceleration and improved refinement.

Roll-out Plans

Following its start of sales in Thailand on November 17th, the New Mitsubishi L200 is scheduled to be rolled out sequentially in the company’s markets in ASEAN, Oceania, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America, eventually going on sale in some 150 countries around the globe. MMC plans to sell some 180,000 units of the new and current models this fiscal year. Mitsubishi L200 is a core global strategic model and is MMC’s second biggest seller, following Mid-size Outlander SUV in the MMC lineup last fiscal year.

European specifications will be announced closer to market launch, which will be at the end of the summer, 2019.

