Why You Should Rent A Porsche On Your Summer Holiday

Nothing sends a message about your status and style as boldly as a brand new sports car – especially if it has a Porsche logo on the hood. Of course, only a lucky few can afford to own a new Porsche, but renting it is a far more affordable option, especially while you’re on a holiday. In fact, this can be a great idea and a way to sprinkle some luxury on top of an already thrilling voyage, making the experience truly unforgettable.

Porsche offers excellent safety features and is a pleasure to drive, while its visual appearance is absolutely unmatched. If that’s not enough to entice you, consider the following arguments in favor of this brand:

You don’t have to be rich to rent a Porsche

Renting a car while you’re visiting a new country allows you to travel on your own schedule and explore remote locations freely. While Porsche certainly costs a bit more per day than average sedan, the difference is not as huge as you might think. Since in a typical case you only need the car for a week or two, the final bill won’t be astronomical. You can compare renting a Porsche to staying in a five star hotel – if you have some extra funds, why not upgrade and enjoy top comfort?

Reward yourself for the year in the rear mirror

A holiday is the perfect time to stop worrying about money and live up to your means. Hard work needs to be rewarded, and revving the engine of a Porsche is quite a way to treat your ego after a long year spent in the trenches. It’s not really about impressing the others, but about living in the moment and breaking all barriers, if only for a short time. In case you’re a passionate driver, this argument rings much louder – especially if your destination features some scenic roads you can roam through.

Pick a car to go with the venue

When the road takes you to a fancy summer resort or a historical European city, you need to arrive in style. That’s why many people rent a Porsche when they visit Germany or another picturesque country that has good highways. Running around an island in a Porsche is another dream scenario, particularly if you plan going to Ibiza or another high-class paradise of that kind. In other words, a Porsche fits well in a lot of places and will be a smart choice for several types of holiday.

Choose a model that reflects your personality

The most iconic image of a Porsche is probably a couple riding in a 911 convertible, but this is definitely not the only option at your disposal. Cayman and Boxster models are very easy to drive and are recommended for drivers unfamiliar with Porsche’s more powerful engines. Panamera and Cayenne are more luxurious cars worth considering if you want additional comfort on the road while still retaining a lot of Porsche’s signature maverick image.

