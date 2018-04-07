Why private plates are a fantastic investment

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Do you suffer from registration fascination? Maybe you’ve always wanted a personalised number plate, or you’ve already got a personalised plate for your car. These days, you might be surprised to find out that more and more people are buying cherished plates as an investment. With such low interest rates on offer in our banks and building societies, it’s no surprise that people are turning to alternative ways to invest.

There was a time when having a personalised plate was something which only the rich and famous could afford, and were a real status symbol, but as time has gone on, they have become a lot more affordable, and personalised number plates are a common sight on driveways across the country. Still unconvinced? In 1995, the plate “1 SAJ” was sold for just over £3000. Today, that same plate is valued at £30,000. That’s a better return than you’d get at any bank.

So how can you turn a registration plate into an investment? It’s all about choosing wisely. The most obvious ways are:

1. Words

Can you find a number plate which spells out a word? The word could be related to a car manufacturer or a name. All you need is someone who wants their car number plate to spell out the word you’ve got in your possession and you’re onto a winner. A certain Mr Singh paid £254,000 for the plate 51 NGH in 2006.

2. Popular initials

Initials are a popular choice for celebrities. Lord Alan Sugar (Alan Michael Sugar is his full name) has been seen on The Apprentice in a car with the number plate AMS 1. While it’s unlikely the regular person on the street will be able to afford a plate like that, a combination of popular starting letters for names (Not Q, Z or X) might be exactly what someone out there is looking for.

3. Fewer letters

Some of the most expensive number plates are those with few letters. A number plate which simply read “1D” was the most expensive plate ever sold, costing its buyer £352,000 in 2009, and our current Queen uses the plate “A7”. Less is definitely more!

