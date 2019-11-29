Which is the most expensive city to own a car in the UK?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The cost of living is very high for people in the UK right now. Between our mobile phones and our Netflix subscriptions, between our TV licences and our social lives, life can be pretty expensive. This does not even factor in the cost of owning a car. For many people, having a vehicle is essential for commuting to work, seeing friends and enjoying some much needed time off. However, as well as the cost of actually purchasing the car, there are a myriad of other payments drivers have to incur. This includes car insurance, parking spaces and, most of all, fuel.

The price of all these things will differ depending on where you live. In some cities, fuel will be very expensive whilst car insurance might be drastically cheaper? In others, you might be able to find affordable car insurance but the lack of public parking facilities may mean you have to spend more to safeguard your vehicle. So where is the most expensive city for drivers in the UK? KwikFit researched the average prices of MOTs, insurance, servicing and parking in all of the country’s major cities and their study reveals the most and least expensive place.

Although many might will that London, being both the capital and the most densely populated city in the United Kingdom, would come out on top, KwikFit’s research shows that the real answer lies further north in Birmingham. Birmingham lands at the top of their list due to the average insurance cost topping £1,000 whilst the price of petrol is way above average. The northern metropolis of Manchester is in second place, furthermore, due to its expensive parking and high insurance costs. London, on the other hand, is only in third place, perhaps because of its efficient public transport system which means many people find other methods of getting around.

