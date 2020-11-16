When Should You Take The Roof Rack Off Your Car

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Purchasing a Polaris Ranger Roof Rack can be a great investment for those who love escapades. Installing it on your car, you can head out for adventures with your favorite equipment.

But what about the times when you do not need the roof rack? When should you uninstall it?

In this article, we will discuss all it.

Often, we are confused about whether or not we should keep the roof racks on our cars even though we are not using it. The uninstallation and reinstallation process might involve a bit of a hassle, which keeps us away from all the work. But knowing when you should take off your roof rack would burst all your myths.

Car cleaning and fixing

If your car is going for cleaning or servicing, there is no reason behind taking the roof racks off. Look after your roof rack’s regular maintenance to ensure it stays in a fair and sturdy condition. A thoroughly maintained rack is capable of holding your equipment and keeping it safe during journeys.

If you want to clean your roof rack thoroughly, it is a good idea to take them off the car. Check for corrosion and wear-and-tear of different parts. To make the roof racks fully functional and maintain its longevity, you should replace the parts as required before it can cause severe damage.

Also, before you put the roof rack back on the car, lubricate all the nuts and bolts. Vibrations in the car while you travel, can loosen different parts of the rack; lubricating the screws will help in such conditions.

When you disassemble your roof rack for maintenance, clean your car roof too. It would take away all the dirt and debris hidden behind different parts of the roof rack.

Car wash

Going for a wash is a great way to give your car a sparkling makeover. But remove all the accessories from your vehicle along with roof racks before sending it for a wash. The car washing process involves the usage of big brushes that can pull the rack off the roof.

Apart from these two situations, it is okay to leave the roof rack on your car. It will cause you no harm, and you can bypass all hassles of installation. But if you are going for a simple road trip and wish to make the most out of it, then taking them off might enhance your drive’s overall experience.

Final words

If you are in search of a good roof rack, consider a brand like Polaris Ranger. It is made up of sturdy material that is lightweight but strong. You can take it along in your long journey without a second thought. These racks are perfect for carrying various equipment, like kayaks, bicycles, etc. In case of queries or if you need assistance with the installation, contact the customer servicing team, who are always ready to assist you. List down your needs and requirements before deciding on the ideal roof rack purchase for your adventures.

RELATED POSTS