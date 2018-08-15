What to look for on a test drive

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

When shopping for a used car, one of the most important steps in the process will be taking it for a test drive. Giving it a thorough examination is important, but it is the performance of the vehicle and how you feel behind the wheel which will be the ultimate test. It can be hard to know what to look out for on a test drive and particularly if it is your first time, but here are a few of the key areas to test when driving a used car from a dealership like Shelbourne Motors.

Does Everything Work?

First, you need to make sure that everything works as it should. Go through all of the gears changes to make sure that they are smooth, test the windscreen wipers, indicators, lights, handbrake and all of the other features. You also need to make sure that it is easy to get into and out of the vehicle. Everything should work as it should – if not, you could ask for a discount.

Driving Manoeuvres

You should also try a wide range of driving manoeuvres to make sure that the vehicle performs to a high standard. Try three-point-turns, reverse parking, driving up a hill and try to drive across a variety of terrain to get the full picture of how the car performs.

Comfort

You also need to make sure that the vehicle is comfortable to travel in. Think about this when driving around and also have a passenger to come with you to see how it feels for them as this is another important factor. You need to enjoy driving the vehicle and feel comfortable and confident behind the wheel.

How is it Different?

It is also worth thinking about how it is different to your current vehicle. No two cars are the same and it can take some time getting used to driving a different one. Think about the differences between the vehicles and whether or not the one that you are testing is actually an upgrade on what you currently have.

These are the main areas to consider when taking a used car for a test drive. This is perhaps the most important step in the used car purchasing process, so you should always take your time and not feel pressured into the buy. Make sure that everything works as it should and that you enjoy driving the vehicle – this will help you to purchase the right car and one that will give you many happy years of motoring.

