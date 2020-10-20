What to Do if You Are Injured by a Distracted Driver

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Distracted drivers are often the cause of car accidents because they usually end up taking their eyes off the road. There are many types of distractions that can cause a car accident, including emotional disturbance, cognitive distraction, temporary blocking of vision, and even manual distraction.

Different distractions that the driver can experience when causing a car accident include eating, grooming, drinking, smoking, reading, adjusting the car’s dials, changing the music in the car, setting up the GPS, etc. While these distractions may only last a couple of seconds, those seconds are enough to put another person’s physical well-being at risk.

If you have been injured by a distracted driver, you should follow these steps:

Call the Police

The first and most logical step is to call the police and inform them of the situation. This will enable you to get the help you need on time and to get the accident on official legal records. The police can also help you with the accident itself.

Take Pictures of the Accident and Your Injuries

Once you have called the police and they are on their way, you should take the chance to take pictures and document everything at the scene of the accident. Take pictures of your car and be sure to take pictures of any visible injuries.

These pictures will help you later down the line when you have to deal with insurance adjusters. The pictures will also serve as proof that the accident happened and you had injuries that you had to go to the hospital for.

Ask Any Eyewitnesses for Their Contact Information

If you see any eyewitnesses who saw the accident unravel, it would be a good idea to ask them for their basic contact information, in case you have to get their statements for the insurance company.

Eyewitnesses often are not willing to provide you with such information, let alone a statement, but some put in the effort to give you the helping hand you need. Be sure to ask if the eyewitness saw what caused the accident and if the driver was distracted.

Ask the Driver for Their Contact and Insurance Information

The distracted driver is at fault, so it is your right to ask him or her for their contact and insurance information. The distracted driver is likely to want to make a settlement and compensate you with what you deserve, so be sure to get these details.

Request a Copy of the Police Report

Once a police report has been filed, it is obligatory for you to ask for a copy. A basic copy of the police report can help you further support your case with your insurance company, and it might ensure that you will receive the compensation you need after the accident. The police report also contains all of the details you would need and would not have the strength to record yourself after the accident.

Keep Copies of All of the Medical Documentation from the Accident

Your medical documentation is what will provide you with the compensation you need after filing a personal injury claim with your insurance company. Keep an updated file of all of the records and documents you received after the accident.

Contact Your Lawyer

If you feel you cannot handle all of the above steps, it might be a wise decision to contact your Manhattan car accident lawyer and fill him or her in with all of the details of the accident. Your lawyer will take over the more technical and legal aspect of your post-accident life.

RELATED POSTS