What Cars are the Best to Travel the UK?

Staycations have emerged as a major trend in recent times as a result of the pandemic. People are also discovering that there are many incredible places to visit all over the UK, which is why road trips are on the rise right now. If you are planning a road trip, you want to make sure that you have a car that is well-suited to long-distance journeys. This means having a car that is practical, comfortable and reliable for a smooth journey. Here are a few of the best makes and models to consider if you are planning on hitting the open road.

Mercedes

Comfort will be one of the most important factors and it is hard to beat Mercedes when it comes to comfort. Mercedes is known for its luxury interiors, comfortable seating and spacious designs, plus you know that you are getting a reliable vehicle with a strong driving performance. It is worth looking at used Mercedes as this will help to keep your costs down. Any Mercedes model will be a good choice for a road trip, including the E-Class saloon S-Class saloon and GLA SUV.

Skoda

Skoda managed to improve their reputation throughout the 2000s and now are a brand synonymous with practicality and reliability. They are also strong performers, which makes them a great choice for long-distance driving. In particular, the Skoda Superb has an enormous interior and boot that will allow for comfortable travel.

Peugeot 3008

The Peugeot 3008 has become one of the most popular family cars in recent times and for good reason. It has a huge amount of legroom and interior space, plus it is a more affordable option compared to many other SUV models currently on the market. There is also a hybrid version available for those looking to reduce their impact.

Dacia Duster

If you are working on a tight budget then the Dacia Duster could be what you are looking for. This is an SUV that has become hugely popular thanks to its affordability in terms of buying and running. It is basic, but it does the job and is a car well-suited to long-distance driving.

If you are planning a road trip then these are a few of the makes and models that you should be looking at. Having a car that is comfortable, practical and reliable is key for any long-distance driving and these are all cars that will greatly improve your road trip experience.

