What are the safest used cars to buy for your teen?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Parents look forward to their kids growing up, but they most enjoy the process when things are done safely and slowly. Getting your teen in a vehicle of her or her own is a rite of passage that your family is sure to look forward to.

Besides waiting for your child to pass the driving test, you also want to ensure that your teen is in a car that is sturdy and safe. You can look at the most expensive used cars for sale and hope that the vehicle you buy also has the best safety ratings, or you can actively search for vehicles that have been proven to save lives.

Here are some great used vehicles for a newly licensed teen driver.

Acura ILX

Want to buy a used car for your teen that is as stylish as it is safe? All model vehicles from carmaker Acura come with a high safety rating, but the ILX model is its most affordable mid-sized sedan. Putting your teen in a standard-sized car means that only three or so passengers can be carted around at once, enabling your child to avoid distractions in the car. If your teen does a lot of driving on the highway, a used Acura might be the safest vehicle that you can source for your child.

Subaru Legacy

Subaru is known for making cars that last a very, very long time. In fact, if you have Subaru owners in your family they might not even be willing to sell you their used cars because they know what a great investment these vehicles make. As such, locating a gently used Subaru for your new teen driver is as easy as going to a car dealer or looking for private sales. Subarus have incredibly good traction, so even inexperienced drivers can manoeuvre and take defensive actions to avoid automobile collisions.

Honda Civic

Not only are Hondas built to do long distance trips, heavy city driving, and last generations on end, they’re one of the most affordable used cars for sale that you can get for your teen. If your intent is to purchase a vehicle that your child will be able to drive all the way through college and last until he or she is looking for a job, this is a wonderful used car to buy. Just make sure your keep your Honda Civic maintained with oil changes and tyre rotations and this vehicle can last until you become a grandparent.

The scary part about getting a used car for your teen driver is that you have to step away from the wheel and let your child pilot his or her future. Buying a car that you know your child will be safe driving in is the easiest way for you to rest at ease. Know that you are being a responsible, reasonable, and supportive parent by enabling your teen to learn to drive independently. When your child is inside a used vehicle with a high safety rating, you can know that you’ve done the best job possible.

RELATED POSTS