What are the most common injuries in road accidents?

From driver to pedestrians, cyclists to passengers, a road accident can cause injury to anyone, but there are certain factors that can contribute road accidents. If you’ve ever been involved in a road accident, you may well have suffered from some of these common injuries too.

Most common injuries

Whether you’ve been in a minor bump or you’ve been unfortunate enough to be a serious RTA, these are the most common injuries associated with road accidents.

Bruising – Bruising is the most common type of injury and is often as a result of pressure from the seatbelt following the impact. The bruises themselves are rarely serious and will generally heal within a week or two.

Whiplash – Perhaps the most well-known injury following a road accident. Whiplash occurs when your body moves in a way it shouldn’t and usually at speed. If you experience pain or discomfort in your neck following an accident, it is likely you have whiplash. The discomfort can last up to several weeks, but rarely results in permanent long-term damage.

Neck or back injuries – Like whiplash, the intense rapid force that your body undergoes during a collision can cause jarring and spasms in the neck and back, as well as potential damage to the spinal discs. These injuries can be minor or can cause life altering problems. If pain persists for several days, you should seek medical attention.

Concussions – During a road accident, it is probable that you will have hit your head at some point, whether on the vehicle, the road, or any other surface. The sudden impact and force could cause concussion. Concussion can affect your long or short-term memories, or just a confused feeling. Prompt treatment is essential for possible concussions.

Traumatic brain injuries – Whilst not as common as whiplash, traumatic brain injuries can occur and can cause life-altering effects. A traumatic brain injury changes the way your brain functions and can even change the personality of the person affected. This can be a lifelong condition.

Post-traumatic stress disorder – Whether you thought it at the time, a road accident can cause you to go into shock. There is the potential that this shock will lead to developing the emotional and mental condition PTSD. Symptoms can vary in seriousness greatly, and can include anything from sleepless nights, to aversion to certain sounds or images associated with the accident. Therapy is a great option for understanding and overcoming PTSD.

If you have suffered an injury following a road accident, it’s important that you seek the right help to ensure that the injury doesn’t progress to something worse, or a long-lasting condition. You should continue to seek medical help until your situation has been resolved.

