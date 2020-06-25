What are some of the best family cars to buy?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As you start family life, you’ll find that many of your motoring priorities begin to shift. Things like handling, performance and style will find themselves falling down your hierarchy of priorities, while other things like safety and convenience will begin to climb to the top.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of manufacturers looking to provide for family life. But what are some of the best family cars available? Let’s take a look.

Vauxhall Insignia

The Insignia’s major advantage is its capacity. It offers an enormous boot and plenty of leg room, both of which are vital when you’re taking the family on a longer trip. In newer models you’ll find technological niceties like collision alert and assisted braking, and for a big car, the whole thing handles remarkably nimbly.

Skoda Karoq

The name ‘Skoda’ is just about synonymous with practicality. The Karoq sits squarely in the middle of its range. It’s just roomy enough to be competitive, with the boot offering the space for larger items. There’s six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed auto to choose from; a test drive of both might reveal which you prefer. If this is the type of car that interests you, then you may want to pick up a warranty for your new Karoq to give yourself that peace of mind when out on the road.

Toyota Corolla

After having spent a few years in hibernation, the Corolla brand was resuscitated last year. This time, it comes in the form of a hybrid. There are two engine sizes to choose from, but the smaller 1.8 litre is the more efficient. What you gain in efficiency you’ll lose in spaciousness, though, which makes this a car worth inspecting before you hand over the cash.

Skoda Scala

This Skoda is at the affordable end of the scale, striking a great balance between practicality, features and capacity. The Scala, much like the Karoq, is filled with small features which the manufacturer calls ‘simply clever’. These might include little conveniences like umbrellas and ice-scrapers which, while not a game-changer, will make you grateful when the time comes to use them.

Ford Focus

When it comes to handling in a family car, it’s difficult to beat the Ford Focus. It’s fantastic for new mums and dads who want to bring in new features that’ll make life convenient, but who don’t want to throw away the fun that comes with driving. The boot is slightly less capacious, but the back seats are comfy enough, but what really sets the Focus apart is the ride – which is nigh-on peerless in this category.

