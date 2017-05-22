Unique 1 of 1 Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition arrives at Berkeley Square showroom

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Leading luxury dealer group H.R. Owen has commissioned one of the most exclusive Rolls-Royce models ever made, the Dawn Mayfair Edition.

The completely unique drophead coupe is a 1 of 1 car that celebrates H.R. Owen’s 85 years of expertise in creating uniquely desirable motor cars, featuring a number of one-off touches only available on this Rolls-Royce to add to its exclusivity.

Among the bespoke features is the world’s first copper dashboard on a Dawn, as well as embroidered treadplates that read: “Special Commission – Mayfair Edition One of One”.

The Berwick Bronze colour scheme adds a special sense of occasion, while there’s more unique copper on the audio speakers and on the Arctic White seat bullets.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London staff designed the car – drawing inspiration from the world of high-end horology – and brought their ideas to life in the design studio at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, West Sussex.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London is the brand’s flagship dealership and a mainstay of the Mayfair area in the heart of Berkeley Square; H.R. Owen’s association with Rolls-Royce dates back to 1932, yet it enjoyed its most successful ever year in 2016.

Its exceptional result was driven by sustainable growth across all aspects of the business and Britain’s entrepreneurs continuing to turn to Rolls-Royce as the ultimate symbol of attainment.

The Dawn Mayfair Edition captures everything that’s made the H.R. Owen dealer so successful: exquisite levels of attention to detail, the finest bespoke features throughout and an unrivalled air of class.

Claus Andersen, Brand Director of Rolls-Royce, said: “We are delighted to welcome this ultra-rare car to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, appropriately on an anniversary year for the dealership. Our clients value exclusivity very highly indeed, and this 1 of 1 Dawn Mayfair Edition has that overwhelming exclusive appeal. The success of the Berkeley Square showroom has put us in a position to be able to offer such a stunning car, and we’re excited to find its very lucky owner.”

