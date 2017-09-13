Ultimate Land Rover Discovery SVX ready for all-terrain action

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

PrLand Rover announces new additions to its Discovery range at Frankfurt IAA with the unveiling of Discovery SVX, the pinnacle of the Discovery family, and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine option to its S, SE, HSE and HSE Luxury models.

Jeremy Hicks, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK said: “The new Discovery SVX embodies the ultimate in adventure and capability of the Discovery family. Customers love the Discovery’s versatility and capability and we are delighted to offer UK customers even more choice with the addition of the Si4 300hp engine.”

Sitting alongside the SVR and SVAutobiography lines which are hallmarks for outstanding on-road performance and supreme luxury respectively, the SVX adds a new arm to the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) portfolio, one that represents an extreme expression of all-terrain capability.

Discovery SVX embodies the same design excellence and engineering integrity that are core to every Land Rover, building on the legendary Land Rover all-terrain capability and adventurous spirit – established over nearly 70 years with vehicles such as Defender, Discovery and Range Rover – to deliver the ultimate in capability and desirability.

John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director, said: “SVO designers and engineers are embedded within the Land Rover team and have unleashed their own passion for adventure to create another truly desirable and versatile vehicle in the Land Rover line-up.”

Offered exclusively with Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain, tuned to deliver 525PS peak power and 625Nm torque, the Discovery SVX has a number of functional suspension modifications to enhance driver confidence when tackling the toughest terrain.

A model-first for Discovery on SVX is Hydraulic Active Roll Control (H-ARC) system, which gives increased wheel articulation and improved body control, enhancing extreme off-road traction while also reducing body roll for smooth and sure-footed on-road driving.

SVX features improved approach, departure and breakover angles, achieved by raising both the lightweight aluminium monocoque architecture and the four-corner air suspension system, employing long-travel dampers and revised knuckles, and fitting larger 815mm diameter 275/55 R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyres on forged aluminium alloy wheels.

The tyres’ increased side-wall height reduces contact pressure and improves performance on soft surfaces. Combined with a more aggressive tread pattern, this improves grip in muddy conditions.

Discovery SVX is also equipped with active centre and electronic rear locking differentials and incorporates traction control to maximise grip on all surfaces.

Complementing these hardware upgrades are unique software calibrations for the eight-speed Automatic Transmission with twin-speed transfer box, and Discovery’s dynamics systems including optimised Terrain Response 2, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and variable ratio Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS). Discovery SVX also features a model-first Pistol Shifter in place of the Drive select rotary shifter to offer the driver optimum control of gear selection in off-road manoeuvres.

To visually reflect Discovery SVX’s inherent robustness and go-further ability, Land Rover designers have referenced features of iconic Discovery off-road challenge vehicles, such as those used for Camel Trophy and G4 Challenge events, to give SVX a distinctive, aggressive and purposeful appearance inside and out.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said: “The combination of design excellence and engineering integrity inherent in every Land Rover is the foundation of everything we do. The Discovery SVX reinforces Land Rover’s unrivalled reputation for building vehicles with true all-terrain capability for customers who desire the ultimate in off-road performance.”

The SVX production preview features unique front and rear bumpers with protective skid plates and exposed Rush Orange-finished metal recovery eyes – each rated to enable recovery of more than six tonnes, an anti-glare bonnet finish and an integrated rear-mounted electric winch system.

Further visual differentiation includes an exclusive satin Tectonic Grey paint finish, a unique colour and material combination of Lunar and Light Oyster with Rush Orange accents inside, and X logo perforations on the SVX branded seats. Unique Narvik Black side vents with V8 badging, a Narvik Black Dynamic grille, Black roof rails and a roof-mounted unit with two additional light pods for improved low light visibility complete the transformation.

The first Land Rover SVX vehicle from SVO makes its world debut on the Jaguar Land Rover stand at Frankfurt IAA, 12-24 September, displayed alongside a comprehensive range of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles including SVO stablemates the Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, Jaguar F-TYPE SVR and Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

