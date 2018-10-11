UK pricing announced for all-new Jeep Wrangler

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Pricing and specification for the all-new Jeep Wrangler have been announced today, ahead of the iconic SUV’s official UK launch this weekend.

The new Wrangler, which is just as happy on city streets as it is off the beaten path, brings together Jeep’s legendary off-road prowess, with superior on-road comfort, authentic style and state-of-the-art technology.

The result is the most capable Wrangler ever, courtesy of unmatched technical content, which, depending on trim, includes two advanced four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems – Command-Trac and Rock-Trac – plus Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front anti-roll bar disconnect.

Among the changes to the MY19 Wrangler are:

New styling all round, giving a fresh appearance

Refreshed and updated interior with increased storage capacity

All-new engines – 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol

New LED headlamps and rear lights

New Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Improved safety content, including Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView reverse camera, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and four standard air bags

Engineered to master the most challenging off-road tracks, Jeep Wrangler is the result of more than 75 years of leadership in the development of 4×4 systems. Two four-wheel drive systems are available: Command-Trac, on the Sahara and Overland trim level, and Rock-Trac, standard on Rubicon trim. Both systems feature the new Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case for a continuous monitoring and management of the torque sent to front and rear wheels.

The 4×4 system operates in four driving modes:

2H (Two-Wheel Drive High Range)

4H AUTO (Full-Time Active On-Demand High Drive)

4H Part-Time (Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive High Range)

N (Neutral)

The Wrangler engine range is enhanced with the introduction of two new units – the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder petrol. All Wrangler engine options are linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, new for this model.

The new 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine features second-generation MultiJet technology, four valves per cylinder, a belt-driven Double Over Head Camshafts (DOHC), 2,000-bar Common Rail injection system, solenoid injectors and a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). It delivers 200 horsepower at 3500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. It also features fuel-saving Engine Stop Start (ESS) technology.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine delivers 272 horsepower at 5250 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm and features ESS. The new 2.0-litre petrol will be available in the UK later this year.

Both engines make the vehicle compliant to the new RDE Euro 6/D standards.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler builds on a sculptural design aesthetic that is immediately recognizable with its traditional Jeep design cues: from the round headlights to the seven-slot grille; the trapezoidal wheel arches to the visible hinges; the folding windscreen to the sport bar; the removable doors to the open-air configurations with hard top or soft top.

Wrangler’s new exterior design is bold and rugged with a wide stance and lowered beltline with larger windows for better outward visibility, especially out on extreme trails. The only authentic full open-air 4×4 SUV available on the market, all-new Jeep Wrangler offers various top combinations to ensure even more open-air freedom, including the Sky One-Touch powertop, new Zipperless Premium Sunrider soft top and Freedom Top, a removable, three-panel hard top.

Wrangler will be available in 10 different exterior colours: Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver Metallic, Bright White, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hellayella, Ocean Blue, Punk’n Metallic, Mojito and Sting Gray.

The interior of the new Wrangler combines authentic styling, versatility, functionality and intuitive feature use, in addition to a more stylish and comfortable cabin, thanks to the use of high-quality materials and finishes.

Functional features, including climate and volume control knobs, Engine Stop Start (ESS) control and media charging and connectivity ports are all sculpted for quick recognition and are easily within reach of the front-seat occupants. Inboard and outboard circular HVAC vents are surrounded by a platinum chrome bezel for a precise and premium yet rugged appearance.

The instrument cluster features a 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) information LED display. The display is full-colour and allows the driver to configure information in more than 100 ways. Integrated buttons on the steering wheel control audio, voice and speed functions, allowing the driver to keep his or her hands on the wheel at all times.

“Wrangler is the undisputed champion off-road, and now it is even better for everyday urban on-road driving,” says Andrew Tracey, Marketing Director, Jeep UK. “It’s a one-of-a-kind that has been completely renewed while remaining true to its original values, and I am delighted that we are able to announce pricing and specification details as we launch this most capable Wrangler ever, into the UK.

“I am also pleased to confirm that the car will be available with 5-3-5, our outstanding offer which consists of a five year warranty, a three year servicing programme, plus five years roadside assistance. If there was ever a time to own a Jeep Wrangler, it’s now.”

UK pricing (OTR) for the new 2019 Jeep Wrangler is as follows:

Sahara 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4×4 Automatic 8-Speed 2-Door: £44,495

Sahara 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4×4 Automatic 8-Speed 4-Door: £45,995

Overland 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4×4 Automatic 8-Speed 2-Door: £46,495

Overland 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4×4 Automatic 8-Speed 4-Door: £47,995

Rubicon 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4×4 Automatic 8-Speed 2-Door: £46,495

Rubicon 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4×4 Automatic 8-Speed 4-Door: £47,995

