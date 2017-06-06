TVR to unveil new car at Goodwood revival in September

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The iconic British sports car maker, TVR will be unveiling its eagerly awaited new sports car to the public at the Goodwood Revival on 8-10 September, 2017.

Created in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design, the 1200 kg car promises incredible 200mph performance and 0-60mph in less than 4 seconds. With the special launch edition car being offered at under £90,000, anticipation and demand for the 400bhp per tonne, five-litre, Cosworth developed V8-powered car is already at fever-pitch.

The unveiling of the car at the Goodwood Revival is a first for the world-renowned Sussex-based event. The new car will go on display in the ‘Earls Court’ building at the Revival, and will be showcased at the centre of a display which features a number of older, heritage TVRs, in celebration of the British marque’s 70th anniversary.

Speaking of the planned public launch, Les Edgar, Chairman of TVR said: “We are incredibly excited to be unveiling the new car at the Goodwood Revival. It’s the first time a global launch of a new car has occurred at the event, and it seems an entirely appropriate place for us to do it, with the marque’s motorsport heritage and an enthusiastic audience of dedicated car fans – and in our 70th anniversary year. After a series of secret private viewings organised for the benefit of existing customers for the new car, we know that we have a surefire hit on our hands, and very much look forward to seeing the public reaction in September.”

Speaking on behalf of the Revival, Lord March said, “We are delighted that TVR will feature so strongly over the Revival weekend this year. It is entirely fitting that TVR, as such an iconic British marque, should unveil what will be a very exciting entrant to the global sports car market at our iconic British event and I very much look forward to welcoming them to the Revival in September”.

