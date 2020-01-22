<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Subaru has been a top car manufacturer for many years now. This Japanese company was founded in 1953 and has gone on to create some great looking cars. With a range of vehicles to suit different types of drivers, Subaru know how to create a decent car. In 2019, some new models were released including the Subaru Ascent and the Subaru Forester. These models were very popular but were they the best amongst the range?

In this article, we are going to look at some of the top Subarus of 2019. We’ll talk about everything from the Subaru Impreza to the Subaru BRZ. Keep reading to hear what kind of cars made our list and get some help with choosing the right model for you.

Subaru Ascent

One of the top cars to make our list this year is the Subaru Ascent. This SUV features 3 rows and a spacious layout. Reports suggest that this Subaru model offers smooth handling and has a long list of technology features. Some of these features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These features make this a good contender for the top Subaru of 2019.

Subaru Forester

Next on our list of the top Subarus of 2019 is the Subaru Forester. This car is new and has some aggressive styling. Subaru decided to add some smart features to this mode while making it powerful to drive. The Forester offers variable transmission and an electric motor. This is great for those who are hoping to make some changes to their lifestyle in order to protect the environment. This has been a popular model in 2019 and this is expected to continue into 2020.

Subaru BRZ

For those looking for a sports car, the Subaru BRZ is probably the best model to choose amongst their range. This car has a sleek design and has engine power that will impress. The Subaru BRZ comes in manual or automatic, giving drivers the choice that isn’t always available. The rear-wheel drive on this vehicle adds another element to the design.

Subaru Impreza

The final vehicle to make our list of the top Subarus of 2019 has to be a hatchback model. The Subaru Impreza offers all-wheel drive and a 1.6L petrol engine. With variable transmission and a hatchback design, this car has a lot to offer. The Impreza has proven popular amongst Subaru fans this year and it is expected to continue its success.

Choose Your Model

Now that you know a bit more about the top Subarus of 2019, you can choose the best model for you. Some models are more spacious than others but this can often be down to personal choice. You have a range of options with some petrol engines and some even offering a hybrid design. We are keen to hear what else Subaru have up their sleeves in 2020. This year is sure to be a good one for this top brand.

