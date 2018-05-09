Top footballers and their favourite rides!

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

It’s no news of football is the most popular and most keenly followed sport in the world. With footballers earning millions of dollars every year, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they enjoy lavish lifestyles, comparable to the Hollywood celebrities.

Footballers splurging money on bikes and cars is nothing new. They have loads of cash and they like to spend it on their big toys! Pick up any popular footballer in the world and he’d most likely have a handful of sweet rides! While some of them keep them locked inside their garages, others take them out for a spin every now and then.

With FIFA World Cup round the corner, you can expect winning teams to be showered with huge monetary benefits back in their countries. On the other hand, it doesn’t need to be limited just to the players: people who punt on World Cup can avail themselves of reliable World Cup tips and make a fortune of their own from the event. Football betting, like any form of sports betting, can be a challenge but it’s a form of betting that largely relies on knowing as much as you possibly can about the game, about the teams and about the individual players. With this kind of knowledge at your finger tips, you have a far larger chance of joining the players in making some cash off their games.

Let’s take a look at couple of popular footballers and what their rides are like.



Cristiano Ronaldo

Of the many hobbies that Cristiano Ronaldo has, collecting cars apparently is his most favourite. When it comes to cars, he’d not get just any car, but only the fastest ones. He began collecting during his days at the Old Trafford (with Manchester United) and there has been no turning back ever since. The ex-Red Devil owns a private garage where his entire collection is maintained with great care.

The star forward of the Real Madrid football club has 19 cars in total, whose worth is over $ 4.9 million. The costliest of them is Bugatti Veyron costing $ 1.7 million.

Some of the other cars owned by the Portuguese are Maserati Gran Cabrio, Bentley GT speed, Audi Q7, Aston Martin DB 9, Mercedes-Benz C 220 CDI, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Mercedes-Benz C Class Sports Coupe, BMW M6, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Ferrari F430, 599 GTO, 599 GTB and Audi RS6.

David Beckam

David Beckham doesn’t believe in holding back when it comes to his cars. His cars, tattoos and his hairstyles have been grabbing the headlines over the years. Although he may have earned a fortune during his football days, he also made a considerable amount of income away from the football field. His endorsement deals run into millions of dollars and he loves splurging his earnings on his favourite rides.

Following are only a few of the cars that the ex-Manchester United and ex-England striker owns:

Audi S8, Porsche 911 Cabriolet, a customised Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, a customised Cadillac Escalade, Hummer H2, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Chevrolet Camaro, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Jaguar XJ, Bentley Mulsanne, Jeep Wrangler, Lamborghini Gallardo, Black Porsche 997 Convertible Turbo, Range Rover Evoque, Aston Martin V8 and Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic. Please note, these are the thoughts that he owned at some point of time, and some of them might have been sold.

RELATED POSTS