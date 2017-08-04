Tip For Choosing And Buying A Used Car

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If you are not a car nut and don’t have a good understanding of the car world, buying a new old car can be a daunting process. The used car market is full of choice and there are a few scams you need to watch out. But not to fear we have put together some snappy pointers to help you in your quest for a used car.

Choosing what car to buy.

Before you can start on your quest, you need to identify what type of car you need and can afford. Start by asking yourself some of the questions below that will allow you to narrow down your search to specific makes and models.

Questions to Ask Yourself:

Is this car for short drives or long journeys?

Do you need a large boot or storage space?

Do you have a family?

Petrol? Diesel? Electric?

By answering all these questions you should be able to identify the type of car that will suit your needs.

Work out your budget

You now know what you need, next you need to work out what you can afford. Make yourself a budget and in it include all running costs such as tax, fuel and insurance.

Research and identify how you are going to pay for the car? There are so many options available but take some time to weigh up the pro and cons and costs of each before making your decision, unless you are lucky enough to be able to pay for it all in cash.

Sell your current car or part exchange it?

If you own a car already, you will need to think about how you want to get rid of it, selling it privately or part exchange? Those are your main options. There pros and cons to both, however, you can get more money for the vehicle if you sell it privately but part exchange can be an easier process. But the choice is ultimately yours.

Buying a used car

Let the car buying journey commence.

Got to more than one car dealership and get quotes from different dealers and sources. That way you can this information to bargain on price.

Research the car

Do your homework and do it well. Get a car history data check on the vehicles before going to inspect it, this is especially vital if you are buying a car privately. A car history check will give you so much handy information including how many previous owners the car has had, MOT history, if there is any outstanding finance and fuel economy among others. It may cost you a couple of quid to buy but could ultimately save you money and save you from being scammed.

You should also read online reviews about the particular type of car you want to buy and you can also check online forums etc. Try to collate as much information as possible so you feel confident when speaking to the dealer or private seller.

Test drive

Always take the car for a test drive when and where possible. Take a friend or family member with you for some advice and a second opinion. Test driving the car is your chance to check for flaws that you can’t physically see and it will also give you a feel for how a car drives it if it suits you.

