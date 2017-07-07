The UK's favourite cars

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

While there has been a slight drop in the number of cars being sold in the UK in the last few months, there are signs that are showing that the market is beginning to stabilise once more. It is believed that events such as the Brexit vote and General Election have played a part in contributing to the uncertainly with regards to how we should spend our money and this has consequently played a part in the sorts of cars that we are driving moving forward. Here are some of the most popular cars being bought in the UK as of this year…

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic has been entirely revamped, so much so that some are calling for it to be renamed! The latest car model has a sophisticated and sharp design style that is hard to ignore, allowing it to appeal to a wider audience due to its laid back look. Looks aside, this car also boasts being highly reliable, sturdy and comfortable when it comes to drive. Something that also stands out is its state-of-the-art quality o drive and very receptive handling. As well as being convenient it is also affordable and fantastic whether you are looking for a family car or simply something that is effortless to use. The number of Honda cars for sale in the UK is on the up which highlights how popular this vehicle really is.

Mercedes Benz C-Class

When it comes to the executive saloon market, an automobile that has become surprisingly [popular is the C-Class. The interior of the car is sophisticated and as practical as this kind of car can get too. What’s more is that even the entry level models of this car are packed full of some fantastic equipment which makes it a great investment for those looking for a well performing and classy automobile.

Mini Hatchback

If you are looking for a fun, compact car that offers some style and age-old charm then the Mini hatchback is ideal for you! The Mini Cooper is a great choice for those who want low maintenance drive as it features a 1.5 litre engine and has all the mod-cons that you would want in a car. The style of drive that the Mini offers is perfect for cities but also comes with the added benefit of working fantastically on the motorways too. You really can’t go wrong with a Mini.

BMW 3 Series

They say that you can’t really go wrong with a BMW and this is precisely why so many of us Brits are turning towards this vehicle to get them from A to B. The 3 Series is a fantastic car that combines very smooth handling with incredible user friendly interiors that are ideal for all kinds of individuals as it can cater to most people’s needs. It even offers low car tax bills and good fuel economy on the whole too!

Volkswagen Golf

Our mention of the most popular UK cars would not be complete without the Volkswagen Golf which seems to be continuously popular in this country. When it comes to offering a comfortable rise and a very glam interior, you can rest assured that the Golf offers you both and then some! While it may be a tad pricier than other models of a similar style and the boot is not particularly huge, it certainly does everything you would want it to do easily and effortlessly.

