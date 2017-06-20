The top 5 UK MPVs

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) market is exploding in popularity right now, largely due to the fact that there are many superb models available. These practical automobiles are especially popular with families due to their spacious interiors (available in 5 or 7 seaters), boot space and adaptability. Not only this, but there are also many excellent smaller versions which are ideal for city use.

Sound like your kind of vehicle? Here are the top 5 MPVs to look out for in 2017:

Citroen C3 Picasso

Leading the pack is the fantastic Citroen C3 Picasso, which boasts a stylish exterior, a very practical interior and terrific fuel economy. The MPV market has always been labelled as one lacking class or style, but the C4 Picasso is a real head turner that still manages to tick all of the boxes for what you require in an MPV. The versatile interior ensures that any sized family will get good use out of it. It is also very affordable new when you shop at reputable dealerships, like Robins & Day.

Kia Carens

Despite being relatively compact, you can still fit 7 inside the Kia Carens which makes it a popular choice for large families that live in the city. Other key selling points for the Carens are the fact that it has strong economy of 61.4mpg from the 1.7litre diesel engine, as well as the lengthy 7 year/100,000 mile warranty that your receive with all Kia’s.

Renault Grand Scenic

The Grand Scenic from Renault opts for a more stylish look than its competitors, having taken inspiration from the SUV and crossover market. Despite this, it retains a spacious and practical interior and it is also very cost-effective to run. The regular Scenic is a 5-Seater, whilst the Grand Scenic sits 7 comfortably.

Ford S-Max

In terms of driving performance, it is difficult to top the Ford S-Max which features a very comfortable drive with excellent handling. The 7 seater has ample space inside (although the 6th and 7th seats are only suitable for youngsters) and it is relatively cheap to run. The S-Max comes in three attractive trim levels and each comes with plenty of great equipment.

SEAT Alhambra

It may not be the most stylish MPV on the market, but the SEAT Alhambra is a very popular automobile and it is easy to see why once you get behind the wheel. You are able to comfortably fit 7 inside and there is plenty of boot space, plus the sliding rear doors allow for easy access. It comes with great technology, it is a reliable performer and comes with a cheap price-tag.

RELATED POSTS