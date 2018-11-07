The SsangYong Musso is a left field pickup that makes perfect sense

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a heavily contested market, the SsangYong Musso stands out. It’s got the biggest players beat in key areas too.

The SsangYong Musso is a world away, sharing the dashboard design of the Rexton and a comfortable driving position incorporating a fully adjustable steering wheel for driver comfort within one of the plushest cabins in its class. The switchgear is robust and easy to use, with an ‘infotainment system’ that raises the standards within the pickup market place, providing ample entertainment.

The 9.2-inch touchscreen offered in some Musso models, is bright and intuitive and benefits from Apple CarPlay and Android auto, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel while using your voice to help you with your day.

The SsangYong Musso also boasts a hi-resolution reversing camera which is conviently placed so that you can see the tow hitch and as a result makes hitching up a trailer a lot easier.

Is this really a pickup?

You wouldn’t think it, but the SsangYong Musso drives like a car. It hasn’t got the tight turning circle of a Fiesta or the agility of a Civic Type R, but it’s more than capable on road – and that isn’t the traditional pickup formula.

The fact the Musso is one of only two pickups on the market to have coiled springs on the rear tells the story here. SsangYong has worked exceptionally hard to make the Musso as liveable on the road as it is on the construction site.

The 179bhp 2.2 litre diesel engine is refreshingly powerful too. It ducks the downsizing trend to offer big lungs, allowing the ample torque on offer to keep the mass rolling. Together with Hill Descent Control, low and high gearing locks, and selectable AWD, it makes for an enjoyable drive wherever you go. And trust us, you will want to go everywhere.

The off-road performance is something else. With the ability to lock the gearing, you can dominate any trail. Muddy, wet and slippery surfaces are no problem. The all-terrain tyres help, of course, but mostly this is down to clever traction control.

You also have the option of a manual or automatic transmission. Purists will love the manual, but for convenience, the automatic is the way to go. It offers fast changes and for every day motoring, it delivers the flexibility you want.

Sold on the drive? Wait till you hear about the versatility.

The Musso has the deepest load bed in its class (easily taking a Euro pallet), and has a payload capacity of 1,095kg (manual) or 1,085kg (automatic) and a towing capacity of 3.2-tonnes (manual) or 3.5-tonnes (automatic) – the maximum limit permitted in the UK.

With a width between the arches of 1,100mm and 60mm high sidewalls, the Musso gets the job done no matter the workload. Importantly, you can haul over a tonne of payload while also towing the maximum capacity. No other pickup boasts this ability, so if you want to get everything done in one go, the Musso is your perfect partner.

It also has a 7-year warranty. Yes, you read that right. Seven-years. That’s a segment-leading warranty and double what you would find with a German pickup.

The icing on the cake? The Musso starts from just £19,995.

Small change, big package, and worth every penny.

