The record-breaking run of the I.D. R Pikes Peak from a helicopter perspective (VIDEO)

09 July 2018 | 0 comments

Just 250 days had passed between the announcement of the Pikes Peak project on 18 October 2017 and the record-breaking run on Pikes Peak. The unique demands on the drivetrain technology, batteries and aerodynamics make the I.D. R Pikes Peak an extremely ambitious project. This only adds to the significance of the new record set by Volkswagen’s electric racing car, which as the sporty forerunner to the I.D. family – the range of fully-electric production vehicles that Volkswagen plans to launch from 2020 onwards – is sending out a powerful message with regard to electromobility.

To assist you with your continued coverage, we are pleased to be able to provide a video, which shows Dumas’ full record-breaking, eight-minute run in the I.D. R Pikes Peak from a helicopter perspective for the first time:

Share on Google

RELATED POSTS

2015 MG CS Crossover /Compact SUV spied for the first time
Renault Kwid concept comes with a flying drone on its roof [VIDEOS]
2015 Mazda2 spied in Germany
1600 horsepower highly modified Jeep/Buggy drives 305metres on water - new world record
Unique Ferrari F60America celebrates Ferrari's 60th anniversary in North America
Watch Chris Harris test drive the 950bhp Ferrari LaFerrari hypercar
All-new 2015 Audi Q7 revealed, up to 325 lighter than the outgoing model
Volkswagen unveils a new 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine for group's premium models
Kahn Design previews their Speed 7 vintage racer
New updated Audi A3 and S3 revealed
Two-Seat open-top Honda Pioneer coming soon for off road action
The McLaren Senna - the ultimate road-legal track car
Tags:
linode.com