The new Mercedes E-Class line-up grows with All-terrain and Cabriolet models

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet and E-Class All-Terrain are now available to order, along with new versions of the E-Class Coupé, Saloon and Estate. The cabriolet is priced from £44,675 for the E 220 d AMG Line Cabriolet. The All-Terrain is available in one special launch edition: All-Terrain Edition, from £58,880.

The E-Class All-Terrain Estate comes with standard 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, a nine-speed automatic gearbox and one efficient diesel engine, badged E 350 d. This 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 generates 258 hp and 620 Nm and emits 179 g/km, while delivering combined fuel economy of up to 41.5 mpg. It has a top speed of 155 mph, and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.2 seconds.

The All-Terrain Edition comes generously equipped as standard, with a Burmester surround sound system; Air Body Control air suspension; panoramic electric sunroof; Comand Online with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and 12.3-inch cockpit display – creating a widescreen effect; memory package, including electrically operated front seats; LED Intelligent Light System; Keyless-Go Comfort package; privacy glass; split folding rear seats; 20-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels; and an electrically folding tow bar with a 13-pin adapter. It has a towing capacity of up to 2,100 kg.

Dynamic Select – which allows the driver to tailor steering, suspension and accelerator settings – is also standard and features a specific All-Terrain mode, raising the vehicle by 20 mm.

The E-Class All-Terrain is 39 millimetres higher than the E 350d AMG Line Estate. The highest suspension setting gives ground clearance of up to 156 mm. The 4MATIC permanent four-wheel-drive distributes power between the front and rear axles with a split of 31:69.

The E-Class Cabriolet is a full four-seater, with a multi-layer acoustic fabric roof that can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph and opened or closed in just 20 seconds. The roof can be specified in one of three no-cost option colours: black; dark blue and dark brown.

There are four engines available from launch: E 220 d; E 350 d 4MATIC; E 300; and E 400 4MATIC.

The E 220 d features a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 194 hp, and 400 Nm of torque. It emits 126 g/km of CO2 and delivers up to 57.7 mpg on the combined cycle, while 0 to 62 mph takes 7.7 seconds. The E 350 d 4MATIC’s 3.0-litre V6 unit has an output of 258 hp and 620 Nm. Combined fuel economy is 41.5 mpg, and CO2 emissions 179 g/km, and 0 to 62 mph takes 6.1 seconds.

The E 300 uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 245 hp and 370 Nm and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.6 seconds. It has a CO2 output of 167 g/km and can deliver up to 39.2 combined mpg. The range-topping E 400 4MATIC has a 3.0-litre biturbo V6 engine generating 333 hp and 480 Nm. It emits 194 g/km of CO2 and delivers 32.8 mpg combined. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds, and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Standard specification for the E-Class Cabriolet is based on that of the E-Class Coupé, with the addition of the Airscarf neck-level heating system and Aircap, which helps to redirect the air flow over the cabin for a more relaxing driving experience. Other standard equipment includes: Agility Control suspension; Magic Vision Control wiper system; LED high performance headlights; reversing camera; heated front seats; and ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours. Air Body Control air suspension and Comand Online – including the 12.3-inch infotainment screen – are optionally available for £1,495, or standard on the E 400 4MATIC. A second 12.3-inch screen is £495.

A Premium package is optionally available for £1,795 and adds Memory package (including electrically operated front seats) and Keyless-Go Comfort package (keyless entry and start, plus hands-free boot access). The £2,895 Premium Plus package adds to the Premium package with a Burmester Surround Sound system and Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System. Exclusive to the E-Class Cabriolet is the new Rubellite Red metallic paint, which costs £645.

The optional Driving Assistance Plus Package (£1,695) includes Drive Pilot, which combines Distance Pilot Distronic; Speed Limit Pilot; Active Lane-Change Assistant; Active Brake Assist cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.

Two new all-wheel drive models have been added to the E-Class Coupé line-up: the E 220 d 4MATIC and E 350 d 4MATIC. The £41,820 E 220 d 4MATIC generates 194 hp and 400 Nm, emits 137 g/km, delivers 53.3 mpg and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds. The £51,415 E 350 d 4MATIC packs 258 hp and 620 Nm, emits 174 g/km and delivers up to 42.8 mpg. It can accelerate from standstill to 62 mph in six seconds.

The E 350 d 4MATIC model has also been added to the E-Class Saloon and Estate range. In the Saloon it emits 167 g/km and delivers up to 44.8 combined mpg. The E 350 d 4MATIC Estate emits 174 g/km and can achieve 42.8 mpg.

