The new four-seater Koenigsegg Gemera with 1700 bhp revealed

The Koenigsegg Gemera is the world’s first Mega-GT and Koenigsegg’s first four-seater. The Gemera is limited to an edition of 300 cars. It is an extreme megacar that meets spacious interior and ultimate environmental consciousness.

“Ultimate performance has belonged to the world of two-seaters with very limited luggage space – until now”, says CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg. “The Gemera is a completely new category of car where extreme megacar meets spacious interior and ultimate environmental consciousness. We call it a Mega-GT.”

Ultimate performance

Since the birth of the company more than 25 years ago, Koenigsegg has been driven to create the ultimate performance car.

This new Mega-GT seats four large adults comfortably with space catering to their carry-on luggage, meaning the Koenigsegg megacar experience can be shared with family and friends. Despite being a four-seater, the Gemera easily outperforms most two-seat megacars, both combustion and electric. Still, the focus of the Gemera is taking on long-range public roads – family trips, in comfort, style and safety with never-before-experienced performance.

With its 1.27 megawatts of power and 3500 Nm of torque, the Gemera goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds and to 400 km/h in record matching pace.

The Gemera comes with an evocative and deep-throated growl from its large displacement Freevalve 3-cylinder engine.

Creature comforts

As the first in a new segment the Gemera Mega-GT is set to impress with its everyday usability and creature comforts. How about 4 cold and 4 warm cup holders, front and rear seat central infotainment displays, front and rear wireless phone chargers, Apple CarPlay, On board internet and Wi-Fi, 11 speaker state of the art sound system, exterior and interior cameras, 4 reading lights, memory foam heated seats, electric front seats, 3 climate zones, Autoskin plus much more.

The Tiny Friendly Giant

The Gemera yields a combined power output of 1700 bhp or 1.27 MW. The three electric motors – one for each rear wheel and one on the crankshaft of the engine – have a combined output of 800 kW or 1100 bhp simultaneously, or 1400 bhp when counted individually. On top comes 600 bhp and 600 Nm from the 2-liter 3-cylinder dry-sumped twin-turbo Freevalve engine, named the Tiny Friendly Giant (or TFG for short).

The TFG is a progressive outlook on the powertrains of tomorrow. The TFG offers a lighter, more efficient cradle-to-grave solution compared to any combustion engine before it.

The Gemera, if plugged in and filled with second-generation (Gen 2.0) ethanol or CO2-neutral methanol like Vulcanol or any mix thereof, becomes at least as CO2-neutral as a pure electric car running on a “good” electric source. Before these second-generation renewable fuel sources are more accessible, the Gemera can also be driven on E85 and in worst case normal petrol.

Equipped with three electric motors, the Gemera can drive completely silent up to 300 km/h, and the powerful 800V battery gives a range of up to 50 km in EV mode.

All-wheel steering and torque vectoring

The 3000 mm wheelbase gives unprecedented comfort and straight-line stability. The rear-wheel steering makes sure the Gemera corners with agility and can achieve a turning radius only seen in smaller cars. At high speed, the rear-wheel steering also gives better directional control.

The mix of all-wheel steering and all-wheel torque vectoring gives limitless tunability and adaptability of steering and driving feel, making it possible for the Gemera to be one of the most fun and safe cars on the planet.

Safety in focus

The Gemera is one of the safest megacars out there and it is designed for world-wide homologation. The Gemera has a very strong carbon fiber monocoque, six smart airbags, stability control, TC, ABS and an ADAS 2.5 assistant system. It lacks nothing in ultimate safety.

The all-wheel steering and all-wheel drive and all-wheel torque vectoring give the Gemera maximum opportunity to offer a safe, stable and exhilarating drive. ISOFIX is available for both rear seats.

100% four-seater, 100% Koenigsegg

The Gemera is the first of its kind in a completely new vehicle category. Still, it has clear ties to all previous Koenigsegg cars and their Swedish understated design roots.

The Gemera maintains recognizable Koenigsegg traits like its wrap-around jet fighter inspired windshield, the hidden A-pillars, the simple shapes, the short overhangs and the large side air intakes.

The front design is inspired by the first-ever Koenigsegg prototype – the Koenigsegg CC from 1996.

The Gemera features giant full-length Koenigsegg Automated Twisted Synchrohelix Actuation Doors (KATSAD) that open wide. The doors are unhindered by the absence of B-pillars, thanks to a strong carbon monocoque. The door opens to reveal an impressive four-seater space that boasts equal ease of access, comfort and respect for both front and rear passengers.

