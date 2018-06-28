The Importance of Having Trained Forklift Drivers On-site

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Many business owners overlook the importance of having fully trained, licenced forklift drivers in their company. Driver training is an essential part of workplace safety, it ensures tasks are carried out effectively by skilled personnel. Allowing random employees to operate a forklift is irresponsible and dangerous, they are powerful machines that can cause a lot of damage or injury.

Here are some great reasons to have your staff trained by an accredited driving school.

Why bother with forklift training?

If you allow unskilled, inexperienced employees operate heavy-duty machinery like a forklift, you open yourself up to all kinds of risks.

Damage to vehicles, products and other warehouse items

Damage to your businesses reputation

Fines & convictions for not having certified workers

Accidents with untrained forklift drivers, employees and clients

Fatal injuries

Costly claims for compensation

A forklift is a bulky, powerful machine that can easily harm others if not left operated by a skilled handler. If you’ve no experience driving a forklift you could cause an accident that could result in a serious injury or even loss of life.

An average forklift can weigh up to 3,000 kg, it contains a lot of weight to counterbalance the heavy loads it lifts. They are used to move heavy pallets and other items, at any one time, the weight of a forklift and its load could be in excess of 5,000 kg. This has the potential to cause serious injury or even worse, a forklift is also a dynamic machine which manoeuvres with speed.

If you are based in Victoria and you’d like to have your staff gain a forklift licence in Melbourne, there are several top of the range driving schools in the city. Many of them specialise in forklift courses which are nationally accredited, so your employees will finish with a certificate which allows them to legally operate a forklift.

Benefits of Having Skilled Forklift Drivers

As a business owner, you may be considering reasons to have some of your staff trained in forklift driving. Having skilled forklift drivers has many benefits, the 3 main advantages include:

Workplace Safety – A certified forklift operator will know how to properly control the vehicle without causing damage or harm to anyone on your property. They’ll take proper precautions when transporting goods on and off delivery vehicles, moving items around the warehouse and preventing accidents. Efficiency – Trained forklift drivers can load and unload large trucks a lot faster than unskilled personnel, they’ve completed effective courses which allow them to work at an increased speed. Output – If you’d like to improve productivity, it is important to have a professional forklift driver on your team. They’ll have extensive knowledge of the machine and its capabilities, helping to carry out tasks in an effective manner.

Before sending employees on a forklift driving course, it is important to do some background research on the school. You’ll need a company who is nationally accredited and professionally run by highly experienced instructors. Don’t always enrol your employees on the cheapest course to cut costs, most of the more reputable schools are more expensive for a reason. Try to find out how long the course has been running, its level of certification and they type of vehicles they specialise in.

