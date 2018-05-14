The Importance of Accurate Car History Checks in Business

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Just as you’d review a potential employee’s work history to identify any fakery or fraud, you should also give more than a passing glance to your vehicles. Your motors are company assets, and whether you have four or a fully-fledged fleet of them, it’s important they’re all in good condition.

Companies such as CAP HPI use their long running expertise to carry out this crucial analysis, ensuring you are protected and safe in every point of purchase. In the end, there’s no room to cut corners, and doing so can compromise your business beyond repair. Below are a few reasons outlining the importance of you undertaking accurate car history checks for your business.

Finding Fraud

Not everything sold is legitimate, or even belongs to the seller in the first instance. There are many accounts of customers buying cars, only to find out later that it still not formerly theirs for many reasons. The car could be stolen or even still have a large sum of money owed on it, meaning that the transaction was always just a way to hand down a problem.

Consequently, if you’re running a business, not only will this get you into murky legal waters, but it can also bring your company into disrepute. You could well become that firm who conducts ‘dodgy dealings’ for a quick profit, so it’s important you legitimize every purchase with an accurate HPI check. Not to do so risks your integrity, and overall, your company image.

MOT History

An HPI check is not only a matter of reputations, but a matter of safety. If your business operates largely on the road, then road safety and it’s legal requirements should be no trifling matter. Once again, not to take it seriously jeopardizes your entire operation, and you could face fines, closure and maybe even imprisonment if your inadequate cars start endangering lives.

Validating a MOT history is essential so that you can see what changes, repairs or improvements prior owners have made to the vehicle. In the end, an HPI check on the MOT history removes the possibility of you buying a car that is hazardous to the driver or other road users, ensuring you are running a safe and legal operation.

Failure is Likely Your Fault

HPI checks very rarely fail, and when they do, it’s likely the recipients fault or a misinterpretation on their part. Whether it’s incorrect information or a typo on an address, the data from the HPI check won’t get to you if there’s a fault on your end. It’s also important to know what to expect from an HPI check. HPI checks will not:

Record every single accident a vehicle has been in.

List the names or contact information of previous owners.

Make you able or permit you to reproduce or modify any of the content or data shown – you don’t own what’s available!

Your personal details and credit card information must be correct, or you risk substantial delays in obtaining your history check. History checks most commonly fail when the recipient hasn’t followed or understood the process properly, so read your servicers terms and conditions before you sign up to anything.

RELATED POSTS