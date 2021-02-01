The Green Driving Revolution

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

It has taken some time, but the electric vehicle revolution is accelerating with more and more motorists making the switch. There are a number of reasons why electric vehicles are rapidly growing in popularity, including the environmental perks, Government incentives, the improving infrastructure, the improving tech and the financial perks. Additionally, there are now many more electric vehicles that are available, which means that there is greater choice and a type for every motorist.

So, what are a few of the best electric cars available right now?

VW ID3

VW is a brand known for their reliable automobiles and the ID3 is set to be a great addition to their lineup. The hatchback is highly practical as you would expect and the 77kWh battery is capable of an impressive 340 miles.

Kia E-Niro

The E-Niro is a great family car with a roomy interior, enjoyable driving experience and the ability to travel 230 miles on one charge and all for a reasonable price.

Hyundai Kona Electric

For families, it will be tough to top the Kona Electric when looking at range for price as the vehicle is capable of 300 miles and can be found for less than £30,000.

Audi E-Tron

As you would expect with Audi, the E-Tron is a stylish, luxurious and classy vehicle packed full of great tech. For those seeking a classy electric vehicle, this could be the way to go.

Another reason that the green revolution is gathering pace is that it is not just cars that are now available. Bikes, vans and minibuses are becoming available in electric form, which give every the of motorist a chance to save money and reduce their impact. A few of the other best electric vehicles available include:

Harley Davidson Livewire

Electric motorbikes are slowly becoming more popular and, of course, it is the Harley Davidson Livewire that is causing the most intrigue. It is understandable that some would be hesitant, but The Long Way Up with Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman has generated a lot of positive attention for this impressive vehicle.

Vauxhall Vivaro-e

In terms of electric vans, the Vauxhall Vivaro-e is proving to be popular and offers tradespeople the opportunity to save money and go green. The Vivaro-e is incredibly practical and can offer a range of up to 205 miles.

With so many great vehicles and vehicles of different categories, it is easy to see why so many people are now joining the green vehicle revolution along with the financial and environmental perks, improving infrastructure and the incentives from the government. Now is a great time to make the switch ahead of the 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel and you are spoilt for choice in terms of vehicles.

