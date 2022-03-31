RELATED POSTS

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Modern technology has always been a pioneer of change. Every industry today is powered by modern tech and thanks to that tech, these industries are more productive and more efficient than ever.

The automobile industry is no exception. We came a long way since the first cars were invented back in 1886. Year after year the cars as we know them have evolved and advanced thanks to the newest technological developments.

Nowadays, we have providers of cloud services that turn our vehicles into IoT (internet of Things) devices. We were promised flying cars in the 20th century but we were disappointed. We may still be far away from such features but perhaps not as far as we thought.

That being said, the way technology is progressing at the moment, we can expect our cars to become better, smarter and more efficient than they already are. With that in mind, here’s what the future holds for the tech in our cars.

Self-driving cars

Self-driving vehicles were considered a thing right from the science fiction novel, just like the flying cars. However, with recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technology, we already have self-driving vehicles.

Of course, these cars are still not as perfect as they can be and they cost an arm and a leg but they can drive themselves. Major vehicle manufacturers, such as Audi, Tesla and many others are perfecting self-driving technology as we speak.

And yes, you can summon your car from a flooded parking lot and have it drive itself to you. Moreover, you can put your car on auto-pilot and take a nap while it drives seamlessly down the motorway or highway.

Thanks to advanced software and numerous sensors, the car can read traffic signs and its environment to easily avoid obstacles and potential collisions. It will also look up traffic regulations and laws to remain compliant. That way you won’t get a ticket just because your car decided to push the pedal to the metal where it wasn’t supposed to.

Smart vehicles

As you might’ve noticed by now, many new cars today are equipped with modern software. This makes your car smart and basically an IoT device. You can connect to your car and remotely turn the heating on if it’s cold outside and vice versa.

You can locate your car using GPS targeting and many more. But the most interesting feature about smart cars is their self-diagnose feature. So basically, your car can run self- diagnostics and report what’s wrong with it or what may be wrong with it pretty soon.

If you allow it, your car can use your credit card to order spare parts online. A lot of people weren’t aware of this feature so you can imagine their surprise when they saw the purchase history on their credit card to discover their car made a purchase recently. Of course, this can be easily managed but it’s a pretty neat thing to have.

Furthermore, smart vehicles allow you to integrate it with other systems. You can read your emails, answer important calls and have reminders set up for appointments or meetings. Cars are now basically driving computers available for your convenience.

Energy-efficient cars

The next logical step in the evolution of our cars and the technology used to make them is energy-efficiency. With fossil fuels poisoning our planet and our resources running low, it’s only natural that we’d try to make electric or solar-powered cars.

Solar-powered cars are still in the experimental phase but the electric ones are already available on the market with Tesla being the lead in the industry. As great as all of that may sound, electric cars are far from perfected.

As you may imagine, we have battery problems much like we have with our smartphones. They simply die at some point and you have to replace them. A Finnish man decided he’d rather blow up his 2013 Tesla Model S than pay around $22,000 for a battery replacement. This man decided to strap 30kg of dynamite to his car and lit the fuse that resulted in a spectacular explosion.

Most people don’t get that frustrated but electric cars do cost a lot and so do their spare parts. Moreover, electric cars can’t get far without a need to recharge and we’re still far from having efficient infrastructure to support electric cars. That’s likely to change in the future as technology continues to advance.

Augmented reality cars

The current technology that can be found in modern vehicles already makes them resemble spaceships more than cars. Augmented reality (AR) is just an example of that technology. AR technology is quite widely spread these days.

You can find it in the gaming industry, retail, eCommerce and, of course, automotive industry, among others. This technology has been around for a while and it’s nothing new. However, recent advancements in AR technology made it relevant again. In modern cars, AR serves as assistance for drivers.

Sensors, cameras and displays provide a real-time view of your car’s surroundings. You can drive or park without fear of hitting something or someone. There are sensors that will alert you if you’re too close to an object, person or another vehicle.

You basically don’t even have to know how to drive anymore. Just let the car do its thing. Jokes aside, this is very helpful, especially for beginner drivers who lack experience and self-confidence. The AR environment can help you overcome such difficulties with ease.

Cars that communicate with each other

If you were ever worried about machines replacing us, wait until you see cars that communicate with each other. As mentioned before, modern vehicles are basically IoT devices, which means they can communicate and exchange information.

This is actually a great thing because it can drastically lower car accidents and traffic jams. Of course, this technology still needs to be perfected but we’re getting there. The idea is to allow cars to communicate so that they can correlate on the road.

The vehicle can detect danger much faster than a human can, thanks to AI technology so it will hit the break way before you have a chance to react. It can also slow down or speed up to avoid unnecessary and potential jams on the road. This can improve road safety tenfold. Moreover, your car can communicate with traffic signals and traffic control.

It will then suggest the most optimal route to your destination. Just imagine not being stuck in traffic for hours because your car took initiative and planned for it way before you did. This will also improve every driver’s mental health, among other things.

Closing Words

Modern cars are like anything you could’ve imagined just a few years back. Modern technology is revolutionizing the automotive industry faster than it was thought possible. With the technology we have today, just imagine what humanity can achieve in the future.

Yes, the current technology is not as ideal as it could be but it’s progress. We may not be much closer to flying cars and such but we do have the next best thing. How car tech will progress further is anyone’s guess but the future does look bright, indeed.

