The current state of the UK’s roads

The state of the UK roads is an ongoing headache for many drivers – with potholes becoming a big problem. According to the RAC, they dealt with over 6,500 breakdown jobs between January and March 2017 which were likely attributable to poor road surfaces. The last time that so many pothole-related breakdowns were recorded in a three-month period was in the first quarter of 2015 (almost 6,900 breakdowns were recorded then). However, in the early months of 2015, the country was subjected to more days of frost and rainfall when compared to the first three months of 2017, when the nation experienced mild and moderately dry conditions.

David Bizley, a chief engineer at the RAC, commented: “Our figures sadly show a surprising and unwelcome first quarter rise in the number of breakdowns where the poor quality of the road surface was a major factor. We had expected a figure no worse than that recorded in the first quarter of 2016 (4,026) and it is very concerning that the roads, strangely, appear to have deteriorated in a mild, comparatively dry winter.”

With so many road surface related breakdowns being reported, we’re starting to ask the question, just how bad are the UK’s roads when it comes to potholes? Used Volkswagen retailer Inchcape Volkswagen, who know a thing or two about services, repairs and MOTs, explores…

Pothole hotspots

Based on how many road hazards were reported to them, FillThatHole.org.uk has compiled a league table of the top ten areas.

This is how the top ten places of FillThatHole.org.uk’s league table looks when ranked on open reports though:

Frequency of potholes being filled in

According to the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance Survey 2017, the average number of potholes filled in 2016/17 per local authority across England was 13,468.

The top ten authorities ranked on fixed reports in FillThatHole.org.uk’s league table is as follows:

Number of drivers reporting damage in the past 12 months (ranked by region)*

Average cost to repair pothole damage (ranked by region)*

