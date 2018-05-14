The Current BMW Range: A Closer Look

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

There are few brands as desirable as BMW as the German manufacturer is famous for creating some of the world’s most luxurious, comfortable and well-built automobiles. BMW currently has a wide range of superb vehicles to choose from, so here is a closer look at a few of the more popular models currently available.

1 Series

The 1 Series is a small luxury vehicle with terrific handling and BMW’s trademark cool styling all within a compact package. It is one of the more affordable BMW models available due to its small size, plus the efficient range of engines help to keep running costs down too. You should be able to find the 1 Series for around £21,460.

X1

SUVs are hugely popular right now and the X1 is one of the best available. It offers a highly enjoyable driving experience and is capable of tackling tough terrain, yet it also features an upmarket interior which helps to set this vehicle apart in its class. It can be found for around £26,640.

3 Series

The iconic 3 Series remains a class leader in the compact executive car sector and a vehicle which epitomizes BMW. It features a sleek style, excellent performance, a luxury interior and low running costs. The 3 Series can be found from around £27,755, but you could find it for lower prices by shopping from reputable used car dealerships like Imperial Car Supermarkets.

BMW i3

Eco-Conscious drivers will be pleased to hear that BMW now has an all-electric vehicle in its range – the i3. It features a bold design, it is fun to drive and has an attractive price for an all-electric at £33,340. The fully electric model does not have a huge range but will suit those that live in the city and do not make huge trips often.

5 Series

The 5 Series is a luxury executive car that has been in production since 1972. It is larger than the 3 Series so well-suited to those that require more interior space, plus it also has the best performance in its class so driver enjoyment levels are very high. The 5 Series is available from £36,710.

X5

The X5 is BMW’s large SUV which is a highly practical vehicle that is well suited to the needs of a parent with a few kids thanks to its roomy and comfortable interior. It also has an excellent on-road performance (off-road ability is limited) and sips on fuel (a rarity for a car this size). The X5 has a price tag of roughly £49,225.

These are just a few of the current more popular BMW models on the market. In addition to their desirability, they have a vehicle in practically every class which makes them highly appealing to a wide range of motorists.

RELATED POSTS