The best cars for couples

How many cars do you have in your household? Have you been trying to work out if you can go down to one motor? If so, you’re not alone. With the rising costs of owning a car, from keeping it running to making sure it’s well-maintained, many people are rethinking how they get to work or do the school run.

For couples and families, there are ways to save while keeping hold of more than one motor. However, if you’re crunching the numbers and trying to work out if reducing the number of cars in your household is the best way to go, read on. Here, we look at the options and see what could work for you.

Where we are

The pandemic has helped us to rethink the need for the daily commute and many of us are working from home a lot more than ever before. However, there are many who are working hybrid hours, meaning that as a nation, we still rely on the car to get around.

In fact, by May 2021, road traffic levels had returned to pre-pandemic levels, showing just how much we rely on our cars. Now, we’re rushing to the office, dashing off to pick the kids up, and physically shopping in supermarkets.

But the cost of living crisis has made things expensive. As well as fuel prices rising, trips to the garage for a service are coming in at more than before, largely because the price of parts has risen in line with everything else.

With motoring taking up a significant chunk of our income, it’s perhaps unsurprising that couples and families are trying to find ways to go down to one car. People are taking up cycling to work or hopping on the train or bus – although the cost of public transport has also gone up recently.

However, where it’s possible, it could make sense to become a one-car household.

Alternative options

There are some options available, however. For instance, is it possible to use one car less, so that you’re not paying out for fuel all the time? Maybe you could look at alternative ways to get into the office so you’re only topping up fuel for the weekly shop.

Also, look at your insurance. Are you on the best policy? Multi-car insurance can potentially help to keep costs low in the long run. Individual policies can be expensive but going for a joint option can be beneficial.

In households where two cars are necessary, for instance, families that are juggling working hybrid with school pick-up and drop-off times, looking at ways to make running two cars more affordable can be a welcome relief.

Perfect cars for couples

If you’ve decided between you that you’re going to just share one car between you, it’s worth looking for the best car to meet your needs. For example, if it’s the two of you, do you need a five-door crossover hatchback? Or could you get away with a little three-door motor?

If you’re a family, shop around for deals on practical motors. You’ll be looking for models that offer the best safety features, but you’ll also need a reliable car that can easily fit car seats in and is likely to stand the test of time.

Whatever you’re searching for, do your research and search for deals that suit your budget. Sharing a car can be the best way to save when it comes to car ownership, but planning is everything.

