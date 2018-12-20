Survey Results Indicate That Millennial Drivers Are Most Dangerous on The Road

20 December 2018 | 0 comments

 

A recent survey on British driving habits, conducted by Berkshire-based UK car leasing experts Fulton Leasing, reveal that those falling into the ‘millennial’ age group display the most dangerous habits behind the wheel, and were more likely to cause traffic violations and road accidents.

Fulton Leasing surveyed around 1,000 British drivers aged between 18 and 65 years old; quizzing them on their driving habits.

One aspect of the survey focused on dangerous driver behaviours. Results revealed that 45% of millennial drivers aged 25 to 34 have accelerated through amber lights.  Additionally, nearly 11% of them admitted to running a red light if they have just changed and no one is around, which is the highest percentage across all age groups.

21% of 25 to 34-year-olds also confessed to cutting into slip lanes at the last moment.

