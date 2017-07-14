smart launches new special edition BRABUS fortwo coupe and forfour models

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

smart has launched the new BRABUS sport fortwo coupé and forfour Disturbing London editions. Prices will start from £15,895 for the fortwo coupé and £16,390 for the forfour. Production is limited, but customers can now place their orders via www.smartcarsonline.co.uk, or any smart retailer or Pop-Up shop.

Based on the BRABUS sport model line, the special editions feature black paint with rose gold exterior and interior detailing. Both models come with a 90 hp turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.

BRABUS detailing, rear parking sensors and the Premium equipment line are all standard. The Premium equipment line includes smart media package; height-adjustable steering wheel and driver’s seat; and electrically-adjustable exterior mirrors.

The special editions are inspired by smart’s collaboration with Disturbing London, the 360 entertainment company founded by Dumi Oburota and Tinie Tempah. The company designed its own unique BRABUS fortwo coupé and fortwo cabriolet which will be unveiled at an exclusive event on 12 July.

The smart and Disturbing London collaboration was launched in 2015 with a series of short online documentaries. This latest collaboration brings the Disturbing London brand and its spirit of independent, disruptive entrepreneurialism to smart’s environmentally aware, metropolitan audience.

Krishan Bodhani, Head of smart UK, said: “The two cars that are the culmination of our collaboration with Disturbing London look incredible. I am delighted we have been able to build on this already successful partnership: it’s a testament to the authenticity and credibility of our relationship that we are able to offer a limited production run of smart Disturbing London special edition models that we know will appeal to our smart audience.”

