Skoda Karoq - new compact SUV is here

The ŠKODA KAROQ is a completely new compact SUV from the long-standing Czech brand. The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements characterises ŠKODA’s new SUV design language. As a true ŠKODA, the ŠKODA KAROQ offers exceptional space, new driver-assistance systems, full‑LED headlights and – for the first time in a ŠKODA – a digital instrument panel.

Five engine variants are available from 85 kW (115 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS), of which four are new. Typical of ŠKODA are smart ideas for the brand’s new compact SUV which include features such as the rear-seat VarioFlex system and the virtual pedal for the hands-free opening of the boot. Longer items can be comfortably transported in the interior of the compact SUV – thanks to the folding front passenger seat.

It is clear from the exterior shape, modified lines and larger dimensions that this is a completely new vehicle. The ŠKODA KAROQ is a sports utility vehicle with character: The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements characterises ŠKODA’s new SUV design language.

The compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high. The increase in size benefits the passengers. The kneeroom is 69 mm. The long wheelbase of 2,638 mm (all-wheel version: 2,630 mm) gives the ŠKODA KAROQ a comfortable stance on the road and provides an indication of the generously proportioned interior.

The ŠKODA brand stands for an exceptional package. This also applies to the new KAROQ. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 l. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate seats, which can be individually adjusted and also be completely removed – and the KAROQ is then converted into a van-like SUV with a maximum load capacity of 1,810 litres.

The ŠKODA KAROQ is at the top of its segment with innovative connectivity solutions. The infotainment building blocks come from the second generation of the Group’s Modular Infotainment Matrix, offering state-of-the-art functions, interfaces and equipped with capacitive touch displays. The top systems Columbus and Amundsen have a Wi-Fi hotspot. An optional LTE module is available for the Columbus system. The Internet connection is based on today’s fastest mobile radio standard, with which passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets.

The new ŠKODA Connect mobile online services are divided into two categories: Infotainment online services are used for information and navigation; the CareConnect services for assistance in case of breakdowns and emergencies. The Emergency Call button, which will be part of the standard equipment in Europe from 2018, is now available as an optional CareConnect service. Additional online services can be accessed via the ŠKODA Connect app. These can be used to remotely check details, configure and find the parking place of your car using a smartphone.

The intelligent capability of pairing a car with a smartphone has reached a new level in the ŠKODA KAROQ. The SmartLink+ platform, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLinkTM, is available as an option for the basic infotainment system Swing. SmartLink+ comes as standard with higher infotainment systems. The Phonebox with inductive charging couples the smartphone to the roof antenna and simultaneously charges it wirelessly.

‘Simply Clever’: practical helpers on board

Over 30 ‘Simply Clever’ features available, four of which are new

Virtual Pedal opens the tailgate with a simple foot movement

Electrically retractable tow bar folds out automatically

The numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features also contribute to the versatility of the new compact SUV. The car can be optionally equipped with more than 30 of these features.

The first of the new feature is the electrically opening tailgate, which can be opened and closed from the interior at the push of a button. The Virtual Pedal, which opens the tailgate with a simple foot movement under the rear bumper, is practical and convenient.

Also new to the range is the electrically retractable tow bar, which only folds out at the rear of the vehicle when it is needed.

The car comes with an electromechanical parking brake as standard. With its two electric motors, it is integrated into the braking system at the rear axle and also serves as an emergency brake. In conjunction with DSG, it incorporates an Auto-Hold function. In traffic jams or stop-and-go situations, it keeps the vehicle stationary without the driver having to press the brake pedal. It is set or released using a lever in the centre console.

