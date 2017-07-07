Silk Way Rally 2017 starts today from Russia to China

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Most motor sport enthusiasts know about the extreme Dakar Rally series, but there is also another event very similar and perhaps even more dangerous called The Silk Way Rally.

This annual rally raid type of off-road race had its first start in 2009 from Kazan, Russia to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The 2016 edition had more than 100 competitors, racing 6700 miles from Moscow to Beijing, crossing three nations in 16 days, that included forests of Russia, grasslands of Kazakhstan and the towering sand dunes of China.

First two races were won by a team that drove a highly modified Volkswagen Touareg. Last year the finishing car was Peugeot 2008 DKR, already known for its winning history at the Dakar Rally series.

The 2017 edition starts in Moscow and finishes in Xi’an, China. For this year there is a new route project, which according to organizers includes the best features of the 6th edition as well as some developments and surprises. The rally will once again go through Russia, Kazakhstan and China.

The thrilling and fascinating journey starts from Moscow Red Square and after two weeks of uncompromising struggle the competitors will finish in Xi’an, China – the ancient starting point of Silk Road.

There are two entry lists. One for the big modified trucks from the likes of Scania and even Rusian made Kamaz, while the second category is for cars that includes very different highly modified crossovers, small trucks and SUVS, like Peugeot 3008, Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Patrol, Toyota Hilux and many others.

The series does not have a motorcycle category like the Dakar Rally series has.

Hard to tell who will win this year’s race as it depends on so many circumstances. If we were to place some bets, we would probably have our eyes on Team Peugeot Total again.

Here are some Betting tips 4 you if you want to place some bets on different sports from tennis to Formula 1.

RELATED POSTS