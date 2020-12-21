Safe Driving Tips for Winter

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Even the most experienced of drivers can have anxiety about getting behind the wheel during the winter months when the roads can be slippery and visibility is low. Accidents are more common in winter and it is best to avoid driving in bad conditions if possible, but here are a few tips if you need to drive during difficult winter conditions.

Be Aware of the Dangers

First, you need to know what the main dangers of winter driving are. Icy and wet roads can make the car harder to control. Stopping distances can be much longer and poor visibility obviously makes it hard to see your surroundings and for other road users and pedestrians to see you.

Be Cautious of the Vehicles Around You

It is always important to be cautious and aware of the vehicles around you, but particularly in winter when stopping distances are much longer. This means that you should leave more space in front of you when driving behind someone and to drive slowly where possible.

Make Sure Vehicle is Fit for the Road

You need to have confidence knowing that your car is in good condition and fit for the road in winter months. This means that you may want to get it serviced and to perform basic maintenance as the weather changes. Plus, you may also want to think about upgrading your tyres to a reputable brand like Sailun tyres which can provide superior grip and control when behind the wheel.

Have an Emergency Kit

It is hoped that you will never have to use it, but it is a good idea to have a winter car emergency kit in case you breakdown or get into an accident. This will include items such as:

First-aid kit

Flashlight

Snow shovel

Car tools

Blanket

Spare clothes

Phone charger

Food and water

High-Vis jacket

Limit Distractions

It is intelligent to limit distractions anytime that you are driving, but particularity in winter when you need to be alert and ready at all times as the margin for error is much less. This might mean having no music/radio and limiting conversation if you have passengers.

Give Yourself More Time

Following this, it is also a good idea to give yourself more time to get to your destination. Rushing will increase the chance of an accident as you may be driving faster and with less caution, so you should always give yourself plenty of time. Particularly, if you are driving to work because this may also help you to avoid travelling in peak hours when the roads are busiest.

These winter driving tips will hopefully come in useful and help you to stay safe when driving during the winter months, which can be challenging and extra caution must be taken if you have to spend time behind the wheel.

