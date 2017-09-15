Return of the RS icon - the new Audi RS 4 Avant is here

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Audi Sport GmbH celebrates the world debut of the new Audi RS 4 Avant at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and at the same time Audi UK is enlisting the new figurehead of the A4 range in its ranks. Opening for ordering later this month priced at £61,625, the latest bearer of the RS badge combines tremendous everyday usability with exceptional performance from a 2.9 TFSI engine delivering 450PS and 600Nm of torque via standard quattro drive.

“The Audi RS 4 Avant is our RS icon with an incomparable history,” commented Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “In common with all our RS models, it blends immense power output with superlative everyday utility. In China, the Audi RS 4 will provide fresh impetus for growth as the only high-performance Avant in its segment.”

When creating the fourth generation of the Audi RS 4 Avant, the designers took inspiration from many motorsport details of the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO. Massive air inlets with typical RS honeycomb structure and the wide, flat Singleframe grille define the front end. The optional Matrix LED headlights display tinted bezels. Compared to the Audi A4 Avant, the wheel arches are 30 millimetres wider and are given added emphasis by the quattro blisters.

At the rear end, the RS-specific diffuser insert, the oval tailpipes of the RS exhaust system and the RS roof edge spoiler make for a distinctive look. The exterior colour Nogaro blue, pearl effect available optionally from Audi exclusive recalls the first generation of the high-performance Avant from 1999. The new Audi RS 4 Avant rides on 19-inch forged aluminium wheels as standard; 20-inch wheels are available as an option.

The V6 biturbo develops 450PS in the new Audi RS 4 Avant. Its peak torque of 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) – 170 Nm (125.4 lb-ft) more than the previous model – is available across a broad engine speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. It is key to how the Audi RS 4 is able to sprint from 0 to 62mph in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 155mph. With the optional RS dynamic package, the top speed increases to 174mph. In the combined cycle test the RS 4 Avant is able to return up to 32.1mpg (199 grams of CO2 per kilometre) – an efficiency gain of 17 per cent over the previous model. The new Audi RS 4 Avant weighs 1,790 kilograms – 80 kilograms (176.4 lb) less than previously.

The power of the 2.9 TFSI biturbo is supplied to the permanent all-wheel drive via an eight-speed tiptronic with optimised ratios. Audi also offers a rear sport differential enabling torque division between the rear wheels for enhanced handling adjustability, and in the UK this feature is standard.

The standard-fit RS sport suspension sets the Audi RS 4 Avant another seven millimetres lower than the standard A4 with sport suspension. RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) is available as an option, as are ceramic brakes and RS-specific dynamic steering. Drivers can define their own individual personal driving experience using the standard dynamic handling system Audi drive select.

The black interior underscores the character of the Audi RS 4 Avant. The RS sport seats with optional honeycomb pattern, the flat-bottomed RS leather multifunction sport steering wheel, the shift gate and the illuminated door sill trims are all adorned with the RS emblem. In the Audi virtual cockpit which is standard in the UK, RS-specific displays indicate the g-forces, tyre pressures and torque. The styling packages gloss black, carbon with aluminium attachments and carbon with black attachments provide further scope for customisation. The Audi exclusive programme caters for just about any other special request.

RELATED POSTS