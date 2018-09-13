Ready for your annual MOT test? Here’s how you can get a free MOT

13 September 2018 | 0 comments

If you are driving a vehicle that is over three years old and the time is for the annual MOT test you are in for a little treat from Halfords Autocentre.

The truth is that over half (53%) of the drivers don’t know when their MOT is due and 16% are saying they have put off fixing faults with their vehicles until their next scheduled service.
For MOT tests, September is the second busiest month of the year with nearly half a million cars scheduled for their first MOT. The number comes from September 2015 when 462,517 new cars first hit the roads in UK. Sure some of them are not on the road no longer, but a big part are still in good shape and in need for their first MOT.

To make things easier for all these motorists, Halfords Autocentre has launched a month-long initiative to keep more motorists on the road, and road users safe.

The offer is pretty sweet. Halfords Autocentre is offering a FREE MOT to any customers who shop in Halfords retail branches. With more than 300 garages UK-wide, Halfords Autocentres should be easy to find to make the needed purchase for your vehicle.

Any product that you buy (excluding a plastic bag for 5p) entitles you to a FREE MOT from Halfords Autocentres, which you have 13 months to redeem. The offer is open from yesterday and will last until  the 14th October. Happy shopping and be safe on the road!

