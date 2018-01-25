Range Rover SV Coupe interior previewed ahead of Geneva debut

25 January 2018 | 0 comments

Land Rover hasannounced the introduction of the world’s first full-size luxury SUV coupé. The new Range Rover SV Coupé will be a dramatic addition to the Range Rover portfolio, featuring a seductive body design and a supremely refined interior.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said:“The Range Rover SV Coupéis a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level.”

SV Coupé is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline, with a dramatic two-door silhouette which alludes to its unique heritage – Range Rover launched as a two-door in 1970 – while being thoroughly modern and contemporary.

The interior image released today illustrates the traditional skills combined with up-to-the-minute technologies utilised throughout the cabin to exquisite effect. Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, it is a light, contemporary, space where attention to detail has been paramount.

Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations have created the Range Rover SV Coupé, which will be hand-assembled at the SV Technical Centre in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, UK. Production will be limited to no more than 999 vehicles for worldwide distribution.

Share on Google

RELATED POSTS

2015 Jaguar XJ Facelift starts winter testing
2015 Jeep Jeepster Crossover spied again with new details
Renault Kwid concept comes with a flying drone on its roof [VIDEOS]
Volkswagen announces new Golf Match, replaces SE model with more specs
Porsche 918 Spyder tuned by Oakley Design with 937bhp spotted in London
Simple ways to change the colour of your car
Yamaha SPORTS RIDE CONCEPT debuts in Tokyo, weighs just 750kg
Bristol Bullet Speedster to debut at Salon Prive
New BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition revealed
Range Rover Velar has arrived to take on Porsche Cayenne
All-new Bentley GT Continental GT continues to define the luxury of grand touring
Ultimate Land Rover Discovery SVX ready for all-terrain action
Tags: , ,
linode.com