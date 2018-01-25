Range Rover SV Coupe interior previewed ahead of Geneva debut

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Land Rover hasannounced the introduction of the world’s first full-size luxury SUV coupé. The new Range Rover SV Coupé will be a dramatic addition to the Range Rover portfolio, featuring a seductive body design and a supremely refined interior.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said:“The Range Rover SV Coupéis a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level.”

SV Coupé is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline, with a dramatic two-door silhouette which alludes to its unique heritage – Range Rover launched as a two-door in 1970 – while being thoroughly modern and contemporary.

The interior image released today illustrates the traditional skills combined with up-to-the-minute technologies utilised throughout the cabin to exquisite effect. Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, it is a light, contemporary, space where attention to detail has been paramount.

Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations have created the Range Rover SV Coupé, which will be hand-assembled at the SV Technical Centre in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, UK. Production will be limited to no more than 999 vehicles for worldwide distribution.

