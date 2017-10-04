RAC interactive map shows the state of motoring in UK

04 October 2017 | 0 comments

The slow growth in earnings in the UK over the past 12 months, rising fuel costs etc. has put motorists under financial pressure, according to the results of the RAC’s 2017 Report on Motoring.

The following stats and an interactive map show road-users concerns about motoring today including the cost of car insurance and fuel.

Quick numbers:
– 46% of respondents say that motoring could become a rare luxury if motoring costs increase further. The number is especially high for drivers aged under 25 and those living in big cities.
– 46% have also seen their maintenance and repair bills increase over the past 12 months – last year it was 41%.
– 8% are concerned with the cost of insuring a car
– 9% say rising fuel prices is their top concern, compared to 7% in 2016.

“The news from the Queen’s Speech that the Government is planning to tackle bogus whiplash claims is welcome. Frankly anything that helps damp the soaring cost of motor insurance is good news, particularly for young drivers who are being hit disproportionately by the hike in insurance premium tax.” Steve Gooding, Director, RAC Foundation

Here’s a detailed Interactive MAP for more information.

