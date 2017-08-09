Order books now open for the premium class Volkswagen Arteon

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Volkswagen’s stylish new flagship, the Arteon, is today available to order for the first time from Volkswagen Retailers across the UK priced from £34,305 RRP OTR.

An avant-garde gran turismo with svelte fastback styling, the new five-door, five-seat Volkswagen Arteon combines sports car detailing with luxury motoring in a muscular yet elegant design.

Sitting above the globally successful Passat in the comprehensive Volkswagen range the new Arteon brings more space, premium functionality and greater levels of autonomy than ever before.

With a length of 4,862 mm, width of 1,871 mm and a height of 1,450 mm the Arteon is proportioned to carry five people in considerable comfort, while the generous wheelbase of 2,837 mm allows best-in-class legroom of 1,016 mm. Luggage space is 563 litres with the rear seats in place, rising to a cavernous 1,557 litres of available carrying capacity when the rear seats are folded.

Bristling with advanced technology, including the debut of a number of newly enhanced assistance systems, the Arteon is efficient and powerful with a distinct performance character, yet it is also a comfortable and relaxing drive.

In the UK, the Arteon range will initially feature three turbo charged direct injection engines: a 280 PS 2.0 TSI (petrol); and two 2.0 TDI (diesel) engines with outputs of 240 PS and 150 PS.

In due course, additional engines will complete the range including Volkswagen’s newly designed 150 PS 1.5 TSI (petrol) Evo unit, featuring economy-boosting cylinder deactivation technology; and a 190 PS 2.0 TSI (petrol).

All the transversely mounted four cylinder engines can be combined with an automated DSG dual clutch seven-speed gearbox while the most potent units – the 280 PS 2.0 TSI and 240 PS 2.0 TDI – also boast Volkswagen 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. All other models have front-wheel drive. Additionally, 150 PS petrol- and diesel-engined Arteons will offer the option of a six-speed manual gearbox.

With a compelling breadth of performance and economy possibilities, the Arteon will sprint from 0-62 mph in 5.4 seconds in 2.0 TSI 280 PS guise, while the 2.0 TDI 150 PS-equipped Arteon will offer 62.8 mpg* in the EU’s official combined fuel economy measure.

The new Arteon is based on Volkswagen’s impressively flexible modular transverse matrix (MQB). All of the brand’s MQB models – currently ranging from the latest Golf to the US-built Atlas SUV – are characterised by their distinctly dynamic proportions and generous interior space which results from the axles being ‘pushed’ towards the front and rear of the vehicle. This, too, is a feature of the new Arteon.

From a structural standpoint, the MQB provides extremely high body rigidity resulting from the use of a combination of so-called ultra high-strength and hot-stamped steels. This is critical to achieving optimal handling and superior ride comfort.

Despite the car’s large rear hatch, body rigidity has been increased by 10% as measured against a comparable saloon model. This allows for the creation of precise steering, responsive handling and optimal ride comfort. Passive safety is also among the best in its class thanks, in part, to the Arteon’s innovative body construction.

Further supporting its safety credentials, and contributing to its Euro NCAP five-star safety rating, the Arteon’s active bonnet technology protects not only passengers but pedestrians too. In the event of a collision, the bonnet is raised via its hinges using pyrotechnic technology in order to reduce the severity of pedestrian injuries. Particularly intended to reduce head trauma, the active bonnet system increases the gap between the hard engine block and the flexible bonnet. It works at speeds ranging from 15 mph to 34 mph.

Slippery through the air, with fine aerodynamics and a low Cd figure of as little as 0.265 (Arteon 2.0 TDI) this lithe new Volkswagen generates downforce levels sufficient to benefit handling and allow it to deliver impressive grip – colloquially: it sticks to the road.

This has been achieved thanks to a sophisticated overall package of aerodynamic design features, which includes details such as the sharply-contoured trailing edge above the LED tail lights. The balance of downforce levels at the front and rear axles stabilises the rear end of the vehicle to help optimise chassis tuning. This results in confident handling and high stability all the way up to top speed. Due to its excellent downforce figures at the rear axle, the new Arteon has no need of a rear spoiler that is deployable at high speeds.

The Arteon comes packed with a comprehensive line-up of the latest infotainment, connectivity, and assistance systems and represents the jewel in Volkswagen’s technological crown.

Offered in two trim levels – luxurious ‘Elegance’ or more sporty ‘R-Line’ – the new model boasts a broad range of advanced equipment as standard. Among the many highlights are, as a minimum, the latest Discover Navigation system with eight-inch colour touchscreen, eight-speaker sound system, Bluetooth audio and telephone connectivity, and Volkswagen Media Control which allows remote control of the infotainment system via compatible smartphone or tablet device.

Other standard-fit highlights in the Arteon include: digital instruments via the 12.3-inch Active Info Display; minimum 18-inch alloy wheels; LED self-levelling headlights; LED tinted rear light clusters with dynamic indicators; plush Nappa leather upholstery; Car-Net connectivity with ‘Guide & Inform’, ‘Security & Service’ and ‘App-Connect’ functionality; and Air Care Climatronic 3Zone electronic air conditioning with automatic air recirculation.

A raft of standard assistance systems in every Arteon include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with predictive cruise control; City Emergency Braking; Front Assist; Speed Assist; Traffic Jam Assist; Lane Assist and Driver Alert fatigue warning system.

Numerous advanced systems make their debut in the Arteon and these include a new generation of Adaptive Cruise Control which uses GPS-based road data to ‘see’ speed limits, and adjust the car’s speed as appropriate. Meanwhile Road Recognition, using the front camera and route information from the navigation data and working within system limits, predictively adjusts the vehicle’s speed prior to bends, roundabouts and junctions.

The Arteon underscores its premium appeal with options such as a head-up display, and Volkswagen’s Discover Pro infotainment system featuring a 9.2-inch glass screen and gesture control.

The broader spectrum of optional equipment includes features such as a panoramic roof; front massaging seats; steering wheel heating; Dynaudio ‘Confidence’ sound pack featuring a 16-channel digital amplifier, 700-watt output and 11 speakers, plus subwoofer; and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Welcoming the addition of the brand’s new flagship to the UK price list, Volkswagen Head of Marketing Geraldine Ingham said: “We are very excited to make the stunning new Arteon available to UK customers today.

“This new flagship model represents a significant step forward in design, technology and, indeed, aspiration and we are confident that the Arteon will more than meet the high expectations of our customers.”

Geraldine added: “With a selection of engines available to order now – and more engine options on the way – we are also looking forward to seeing the Arteon make inroads into the important fleet sector in due course.”

The new car is expected to make its showroom debut in Volkswagen Retailers nationwide next month.

RELATED POSTS