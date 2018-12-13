No More Rust: 4 Types of Undercoating You Can Apply to Your Truck

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Where do you want to take your truck next? Hopefully, you can take it wherever you like, whether that be a little off-roading, or hauling materials to the job site. But through all of this, we want to keep our trucks in the best possible shape, which is why we add extra protection in the form of undercoatings.

Undercoatings protect and insulate the entire underneath of your vehicle. From the wheel wells to the gas tank, you can extend the life of your truck with a good undercoat, reapplied as needed. Here are the four main types of undercoatings.

Polyurethane

We’ll get started right away with one of the most popular types of undercoatings. Polyurethane products, like Durabak Paint, are well known as one of the easiest to apply yourself. You’ll need to prep the area well, and potentially even use a primer first. However, once that’s taken care of, polyurethane works best at sealing up tiny fissures and nooks where rust could take hold.

Rubberized

Like polyurethane, a rubberized finish is excellent for warding off the moisture that causes rusting. Rubberized undercoatings are also similar to polyurethane in that you can apply paint over top of them. But truck owners who opt for this coating also choose it because it can make your engine sound a little quieter. So if noise pollution is a problem with your vehicle, rubber might be your preference.

Asphalt

Are you looking for something really heavy duty? An asphalt undercoating might be right for you. After all, it’s the choice of the armed forces, as it is applied to many military vehicles. Everyone who looks into an undercoating wants to repel rust, but asphalt also provides extra insurance against nicks and bangs from gravel and rocks. It also shares some noise-softening benefits, like the rubberized coatings.

That said, asphalt coatings are thicker, they take longer to apply and set, and you cannot paint over them. This type of undercoating might not be the best to DIY.

Paraffin

If you want something simple and suitable for a first-time DIY-er, a water-based paraffin or wax undercoating is worth considering. A thin layer is all you need for rust-preventing power, and it dries rather quickly. Truck owners are also attracted by the very reasonable price. Although paraffin and wax undercoatings are pretty inexpensive, they need to be reapplied much more often than other types. In the end, this might add up and end up costing as much as a tougher undercoating.

No matter what type of undercoating you choose, it’s vital that you prepare a safe work area prior to application. Make sure there is enough air circulating to minimize noxious fumes.

Always start with a clean surface, and never apply successive coats before letting the first dry. You will also likely need to give your coating the chance to set for 24 hours before taking your truck back on the road. Once you’ve applied and let dry, your undercoating can protect your vehicle from rust, dirt, salt, and more, helping you maintain the truck’s value and stay road ready.

