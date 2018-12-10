Nissan GT-R50 by Italddesign production design confirmed

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nissan has confirmed the production design of the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign – the ultimate expression of the GT-R – and has opened the official order books for the 50-vehicle limited run.

The car’s exterior is virtually unchanged from the prototype first shown in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. Pricing of the NISMO-tuned 720PS GT-R by Italdesign will start at 990,000 euros before taxes and options.

Nissan collaborated with Turin, Italy-based Italdesign to create the model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018.

While the prototype vehicle was finished in a special gray with gold accents, customers will be able to specify their preferred color combinations for the production version. They also will be able to choose interior colors and packages.1

In addition to Goodwood, the GT-R50 prototype has made appearances at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion in the U.S. and Nissan Crossing in Tokyo’s Ginza district. It will be on display at the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama from Dec. 7.

“The reaction from Nissan fans around the world – and potential customers of the GT-R50 – has greatly exceeded our expectations,” said Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan. “These 50 cars, which celebrate 50 years of the GT-R as well as 50 years of Italdesign, will be rolling tributes to Nissan’s engineering leadership and rich sports car heritage for a long time to come.”

Customers who wish to own a GT-R50 may start by visiting www.GT-R50.nissan and contacting Italdesign to create their own bespoke car. Deliveries will begin in 2019 and will continue through 2020.

