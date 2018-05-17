Nissan Energy Solar now on sale in the UK

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nissan has announced the retail launch of its integrated home energy solution, Nissan Energy Solar. UK customers can now optimise the way their properties create, store and consume energy via the use of world-class integrated solar panels, battery storage (xStorage Home) and a home energy management system.

Key benefits of the system include:

Reduction in household electricity bills of up to 66%*

Increased independence from the national grid and electricity providers

The ability to generate, store and manage energy for use overnight – even on overcast or rainy days – and charge Nissan EVs

Speaking in London today, Gareth Dunsmore Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, announced this milestone to an audience of many of the UK’s most influential automotive industry representatives and stakeholders.

“Nissan Energy Solar is a complete system for home energy generation, management and storage. It enables UK homeowners to make significant savings on their household electricity bills, and become champions of sustainability and green technology,” said Gareth.

“More than 880,000 people in the UK already use solar panels and this fully integrated solution brings a fresh opportunity to grow this number exponentially over the coming years.”

Flexible and comprehensive range of solar solutions

Nissan Energy Solar’s product offering provides complete flexibility to customers, whether they’re looking for a fully integrated solar and storage package, or the respective components individually.

This offering is one of the few comprehensive ranges of solar options available in the UK.

UK customers have the choice to select energy storage systems that use either new or second life batteries from Nissan electric vehicles. This maximises the use of recyclable materials, for intelligent living and a more sustainable future.

The new solution also includes a home energy management system that allows users to control how and when they use their energy. The system significantly reduces homeowners’ carbon footprint and energy costs, by automating energy flows to optimize solar energy production and battery storage capacity

Pricing

Nissan Energy Solar’s fully integrated product packages starts at £3,881**.

For more information and to get a quote on Nissan Energy Solar visit: https://www.nissan.co.uk/experience-nissan/electric-vehicle-leadership/energy-storage-2018/solar-energy-storage.html

*Based on a family located in the South East, at home on average half a day and with an annual electricity demand of 4,500kWh, once a 4kWp Solar PV system and 6kWh storage system is installed.

**Includes the supply and installation of a six panel solar system, home energy management system, and VAT at 5%.

