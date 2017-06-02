New updated Peugeot 308 range revealed

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a class driven by connectivity, New PEUGEOT 308 customers benefit from a 9.7” capacitive touchscreen which puts the key functions of the interior safely at the fingertips of the driver. From dual zone climate control to 3D Connected Navigation with TomTom Live updates.

The new infotainment system incorporates Mirror Screen®, comprising Mirrolink®, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto functionality, allowing the seamless integration of smartphone functions with the interface, ensuring drivers safely access functions as required.

Benefitting from all of the driving aids of the globally acclaimed all-new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV, PEUGEOT’s family hatchback and SW now offer intelligent Speed Limit Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, with stop functionality and an Active Blind Spot Monitoring System.

PEUGEOT’s Speed Limit Recognition offers a new level of intelligence. A windscreen-located camera reads speed limit signs and displays them on the car’s dashboard. Signs for specific vehicles, such as HGVs, are filtered from the information feed.

The option of Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop function detects vehicles in front of the car and adjusts the speed automatically using the brakes to retain a safe distance. An Active Blind Spot Monitoring System also alerts the driver to the presence of another vehicle in the blind spot to avoid any potential danger. City Park, a smart park assist system completes the safety and convenience offering.

Under the bonnet, the New PEUGEOT 308 offers a new range of engines which are all compliant with strict Euro 6 regulations. The award winning three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine has been upgraded for the new model year, and is coupled with a new six-speed manual gearbox for improved efficiency and control. At-exhaust emission controls on the engine are designed for efficient pollution reduction; high-precision injection control on the 1.2L PureTech 130 Stop&Start engine enhances combustion efficiency: exhaust gases pass through a catalytic converter followed by a passive-regeneration particle filter.

The New PEUGEOT 308 is also the first PSA Group model to adopt the new 1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S diesel engine, a four-cylinder unit that also implements at-source and at-exhaust emission control. Tested under competition conditions at the 24-hour Le Mans event, the engine also adds an SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) pollution control system.

The new eight-speed automatic transmission coupled with the 2.0L BlueHDi 180 Stop&Start completes the new engine range, while the New PEUGEOT 308 GTi by PEUGEOT SPORT is powered by a 270 PS THP Stop&Start unit, enabling 0-62 mph in just 6.0 seconds with CO2 emissions of just 139g/km.

On the inside, new seat fabrics for Active and Allure trims enhance the comfortable interior, and all New 308 models benefit from the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® layout with its trademark compact steering wheel. On the inside the cabin is further enhanced with the inclusion of a panoramic fixed cielo glass roof on Allure, GT Line and GT versions.

Externally, the PEUGEOT trademark styling details have been revised for a sharper look. The distinctive rear ‘Claw Effect’ lights are now standard, while the front and rear bumpers and headlights have been re-shaped to echo the family look of the all-new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV.

Drivers looking to make a real design statement can now specify the PEUGEOT 308 GTi by PEUGEOT SPORT in two-tone Coupe Franche in Magnetic Blue and Black Perla Nera.

David Peel, Managing Director at PEUGEOT UK commented: “The New PEUGEOT 308 is now more competitive than ever. The new car adds to an already impressive technology offering, while new styling and interior options bolster the car’s kerbside appeal and bring it in line with the new PEUGEOT SUV family”.

“PEUGEOT’s commitment to developing class-leading engine technology is also highlighted by the presence of the new versions of the award-winning PureTech and BlueHDi engines. The blend of performance and economy finishes a unique package for the keen driver.”

The New PEUGEOT 308 and 308 SW will be available to order this summer with the first deliveries in September. Customers will be able to configure and buy their new car using PEUGEOT’s Order Online facility.



RELATED POSTS