New Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet pricing announced

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Prices for the new S-Class Cabriolet have been revealed, starting at £115,910 for the S 560 AMG Line, with the Mercedes-AMG S 63 available from £140,610 and the AMG S 65 costing £197,510.

The new S-Class Cabriolet is the epitome of luxury motoring, mixing effortless performance with impressive refinement and a sumptuous interior. A sophisticated and well-insulated multi-layer folding soft-top gives the S-Class all-round usability, and folds electrically within 20 seconds.

In line with the S-Class Coupé range, the S 560 replaces the outgoing S 500, and introduces a new 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol unit (codename M176) which produces 469 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. It emits 204 g/km of CO2, and delivers up to 31.4 mpg combined.

The AMG S 63 uses AMG’s hand-built 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine (codename M177), generating 612 hp and 900 Nm and powering the rear wheels via the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G-Tronic nine-speed gearbox. It emits 225 g/km of CO2 and can achieve up to 28.8 mpg on the combined cycle. The S 65 uses a hand-built 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine which has an output of 630 hp and 1000 Nm, emitting 272 g/km of CO2 and delivering 23.5 mpg.

Both cars are electronically limited to a top speed of 155 mph, unless specified with the optional AMG Driver’s package which raises the top speed to 186 mph (S 63: £1,960; S 65: £765). The S 63 can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.2 seconds, while the S 65 takes just 4.1 seconds.

The S 560 – only available in AMG Line trim – comes as standard with Aircap; Airscarf; wireless phone charging; Airmatic air suspension; Comand Online, including 12.3-inch dual-bonded widescreen cockpit and infotainment display; Magic Vision Control wiper system; Intelligent Light system; Airscarf; Keyless Go Comfort package, include remote boot opening; Memory package, including electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; ventilated seats; Burmester surround sound system; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and 19-inch alloy wheels.

In addition to the standard equipment on S 560 AMG Line, the S 63 adds Seat Comfort package, including massage function; Driving Assistance package; AMG sports exhaust system; AMG sports suspension, based on Airmatic suspension; AMG sports seats finished in Nappa leather; AMG Panamericana grille; and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The S 65 comes as standard with the all-new Energizing Comfort package; Warmth Comfort package; Night View Assist Plus; Air Balance package; 360° camera; head-up display; Burmester high-end surround sound system; and Intelligent Light System with Swarovski crystals.

The Premium equipment line can be specified for £4,995 (only available on S 560), and includes Nappa leather upholstery; 360° camera; Warmth Comfort package; Front Seat Comfort package; Air Balance package; and Energizing Comfort package.

The Driving Assistance package – standard on S 63 and S 65 – is optionally available for £2,580 (£1,695 if specified with Premium equipment line). This includes the following driving assistance systems: Active Distance Assist Distronic; Active Steering Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Braking Assist; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; and Pre-Safe Plus. Route-based speed adaptation is now included, which enables the vehicle to slow down for upcoming junctions, roundabouts and toll roads.

RELATED POSTS