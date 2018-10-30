New Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic priced from £35,580

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The A 35 4MATIC is the new entry model from Mercedes-AMG, bringing AMG performace at a new level. It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque, powering all four wheels via a 7G-DCT 7-speed automatic transmission. The A 35 can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. It can achieve 38.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 167 g/km of CO2 (depending on wheel size).

The A 35 4MATIC comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display; hard-disk navigation; Active Lane Keeping Assist and Speed Limit Assist; 18-inch five-twin spoke AMG alloy wheel; AMG suspension; touchpad; AMG radiator grille with twin-blade lamella; AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather; high-performance braking system with AMG lettering; AMG exhaust system; reversing camera; Dynamic Select with five driving modes; Keyless-Go starting function; and automatic two-zone climate control.

The AMG Executive equipment line costs £1,395 and adds a 10.25-inch media display; heated front seats; parking package including Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC; leather package; and mirror package including electrically folding exterior mirrors and automatically-dimming driver’s side mirror and rear-view mirror.

The AMG Premium equipment line is available for £2,395 and builds on the Executive line with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; illuminated door sills; Keyless Entry (lock/unlock); mid-range sound system; and rear armrest.

For £3,895, customers can add the AMG Premium Plus equipment line which, in addition to the AMG Executive and AMG Premium line, adds Burmester surround sound system; electrically-adjustable front memory seats; Multibeam LEDs with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus; and Panoramic glass sunroof.

The Driving Assistance package is available for £1,695 – only in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines – and comprises Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Braking Assist with cross-traffic function; Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Lane-change Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Steering Asist; Evasive Steering Assist; Pre-Safe Plus; and route-based speed adjustment.

The £1,295 AMG Advanced Navigation package (in conjunction with the AMG Executive, AMG Premium or AMG Premium Plus lines) adds a head-up display; MBUX augmented reality for navigation; and traffic sign assist.

The Advanced Connectivity package (in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines) costs £495 and includes smartphone integration; pre-installation of digital vehicle key for smartphone; and wireless phone charging.

The AMG Style package can be added for £2,595. This includes AMG Aerodynamics package with a rear wing in high-gloss black, diffuser blade in high-gloss black, front apron with larger splitter and additional flics in high-gloss black; AMG Night package; 19-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; and heat-insulating dark-tinted glass.

