New Megane R.S. 300 Trophy on sale now

Renault Sport’s New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy goes on sale today with deliveries starting from February 2019. An increase in power to 300hp makes the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy the most powerful Renault Sport production car ever. The new model features a variety of advanced technology that enhances its performance and brings a new look to the top end of the Mégane R.S. range.

Pricing for the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy starts from £31,810 OTR for the six-speed manual gearbox model. Equipped with the six-speed automatic EDC (efficient dual-clutch) gearbox, the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is £33,510 OTR.

New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy celebrates 15 years of the Renault Mégane R.S. line and builds on the advanced technology in the Mégane R.S. 280, which was launched in the UK in May. This includes the clever 4CONTROL four-wheel steering system, which brings high speed stability as well as enhanced cornering agility, and the hydraulic bump stop shock absorbers that increase tyre contact with the road surface.

The technology is developed further in the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy with the power output of the new 1.8-litre engine increased to 300hp and torque increased to 420Nm. Pioneering technologies can be found in the turbocharger and exhaust system. Sharp handling is guaranteed with the Cup chassis, which is an option on the standard Mégane R.S., and includes a stiffer suspension set-up and a Torsen® mechanical limited slip differential. Braking performance is upgraded with bi-material front brake discs.

On the outside, the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is clearly differentiated from the Mégane R.S. thanks to its lightweight 19-inch ‘Jerez’ alloy wheels and the Trophy stripes on the F1-inspired front spoiler.

Powertrain: harnessing Renault Sport technology to boost performance

First seen in the Mégane R.S., the 1.8-litre direct injection turbo engine, derived from synergies in the Renault-Nissan Alliance, comes with an upgrade that enables it to pass the symbolic 300hp (220kW) mark for the first time in the R.S. range. Torque has also been increased, reaching 420Nm (+20Nm) with the EDC gearbox and 400Nm with the manual version.

The increased power delivers better acceleration, including at high revs, whilst the torque – one of the best in class – contributes to driving pleasure and comfort behind the wheel. These improved performances comply with the new emission control standard, Euro6d-Temp, which came into force on 1 September 2018.

In order to offset the substantial increase in exhaust back pressure, related to the addition of a particulate filter, Renault Sport engineers concentrated in particular on the efficiency of the turbocharger by deploying a technology taken directly from Formula 1.

The turbine – which rotates at close to 200,000rpm – is now fitted on a ceramic ball bearing system. Lighter, harder and smoother than steel, ceramic reduces friction by a third compared with a traditional ball bearing system (oil film). This in turn ensures that the turbo is able to spool quicker, aiding acceleration and responsiveness.

In addition to the turbo, the new exhaust system is the second area in which engine performance has been improved on New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy. The rear silencer has been fitted with a mechanical valve that enables engine noise to be adjusted. Once again, this is a first in the R.S. range.

The performance can be adjusted by pressing the ‘Multi-Sense’ button, which gives the driver the option of five different performance modes ranging from Comfort and Normal to Sport and Race, with a ‘Perso’ personalised set-up.

The position of the valve, automatically controlled according to the Multi-Sense mode selected, provides two tones:

When the valve is shut, the exhaust gases are routed along a path specifically designed to filter out the low frequencies that cause throbbing noises and process the medium frequencies. The sound produced has a sporty feel but is easy on the ears for everyday use

When the valve is open, the reduced flow resistance enables the gases to be routed along a more direct path. The engine’s full potential can then be expressed, in terms of both performance and noise

More specifically, when the Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is in Comfort mode the valve opens during kick-down. In Neutral the valve opens at 60 per cent throttle. And in Sport and Race the valve opens at 35 per cent throttle.

Like Mégane R.S., the Trophy version is available with two types of six-speed gearbox: manual or EDC with steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles. In the Mégane R.S. 280 torque is 390Nm in both manual and automatic EDC, whereas in the Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy this is increased to 400Nm (manual) and with the EDC automatic gearbox maximum torque is now 420Nm thanks to the specific mapping used. The EDC gearbox also has revised shift patterns compared to that of the Mégane R.S. 280 EDC.

Chassis: the best of Renault Sport

Even more suited to sports driving, New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is equipped as standard with the Cup chassis. Compared with the Sport chassis, it features:

A Torsen® mechanical limited slip differential, the new calibration of which enables more precise entry to corners and improved traction when exiting corners

25 per cent firmer shock absorbers, 30 per cent tighter springs and 10 per cent stiffer anti-roll bars

As standard, New Renault Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is fitted with bi-material 355mm front brake discs. Whilst reducing unsprung mass by 1.8kg per wheel, these discs deliver greater heat dissipation during intensive use, making them more resilient for track outings and vastly reducing the possibility of brake fade. A distinctive feature of the Cup chassis, the Brembo® callipers are painted red.

Instantly recognisable thanks to its exclusive 19-inch ‘Jerez’ alloy wheels, New Renault Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy comes fitted with 245/35 Bridgestone Potenza S001 tyres, which are renowned for offering a high level of grip.

Available in 2019, the lighter 19-inch ‘Fuji’ Light alloy wheels – reducing weight by 2kg per wheel (8kg total) – are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres. These tyres, a specific version of which has been developed for Renault Sport, provide New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy with even more direct steering, increased cornering grip and greater durability for sports driving. This is a first for Renault Sport, and follows a practice that is common in the premium sector.

New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy also comes with all the new features introduced on Mégane R.S., starting with the 4CONTROL technology. This four-wheel steering system delivers outstanding agility through tight turns and impressive cornering stability at higher speeds. At low speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, the more direct steering delivering incisive handling and a ‘playful’ side that is unprecedented on a front-wheel drive car. At high speeds, the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction, meaning the rear wheels are perfectly aligned and the car enjoys increased stability.

Design: R.S. spirit right down to the last detail

Featuring an expressive and even sportier design, New Renault Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is available in the iconic Liquid Yellow. This body colour, with its vibrant finish and unique reflective effects, highlights the sculpted yet elegant profile of the car. The full range of Mégane R.S. body colours is also available.

Designed to deliver performance, boosted by many parts derived from the world of motor racing, New Renault Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is naturally expressive.

Enthusiasts will instantly recognise New Renault Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy through its distinguishing traits:

The Trophy decal added to the F1-style front bumper blade

The specific 19-inch ‘Jerez’ alloy wheels, the design of which was inspired by the Renault Sport R.S.01 concept car, featuring a diamond-cut finish with red border. The name of these wheels was chosen in honour of the circuit at which R.S.01 made its first public outing

New Renault Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy may be fitted with optional new Recaro seats, redesigned from those fitted on Mégane III R.S.

The structure of the original seat base has been revised to offer drivers an even sportier feel, whilst maintaining a high level of safety. Combined with the increase in travel on the height setting, this design offers drivers a seating position that is up to 20mm lower and therefore an even more thrilling, sporty driving experience.

Meanwhile, the hard shell backrest and integrated headrest have been enhanced to adapt the driving position more precisely, particularly thanks to dial-controlled continuous adjustment of the recline angle.

The optional Recaro seats are covered with Alcantara® upholstery. Highly resistant to wear and tear, largely unaffected by temperature variations and offering a high level of support whilst being twice as light as leather, this product possesses unique properties that are perfectly-suited to the needs of performance car enthusiasts. The seats weigh 23.5kg, which is 11.3 per cent less than those in the Mégane III R.S. Trophy.

Driver Assistance: user-friendly technology

R.S. Monitor is a telemetry and data acquisition system that enhances the driver experience in the Mégane R.S. and the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy. Accessible within ‘My Apps’ in the infotainment system, R.S. Monitor gathers and summarises information from forty or so sensors spread around the car. It is therefore possible to display a wide range of vehicle settings in real time on the R-LINK 2 touchscreen tablet: acceleration, braking, steering wheel angle, operation of the 4CONTROL system, temperatures and pressures, and more.

Taking this a step further, R.S. Monitor Expert lets the driver film their progress behind the wheel and then overlay telemetry data, in order to obtain superb augmented reality videos. Available from 2019, these videos enhance the Mégane R.S. and New Mégane R.S. Trophy driver experience and can be instantly shared on social media using applications available for iOS and Android smartphones.

The multi-reflector LED lighting system R.S. Vision comes as standard on Mégane R.S. models. These chequered flag design lights are integrated in the front bumper, either side of the F1-style blade. Unique in this market segment, R.S. Vision meets the need for powerful, efficient lighting, in line with the other features offered by Mégane R.S. Equipped with nine LEDs per block, this system combines four high performance lighting functions: side lights, cornering lights, fog lights and long-range high beam lights.

In addition to the features listed above the Mégane R.S. 280 and the R.S. 300 Trophy include rear parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen with European mapping, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a handsfree keycard with automatic locking and welcome function, heated electric door mirrors, Hill Start Assist, ESC and ABS.

Renault Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy: repeated excellence

The first Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy appeared in 2005, just nine months after the first Mégane II R.S. went on sale. The modifications were focused on the chassis, called Sport2. Lighter wheels, stiffer springs, specific shock absorber stops and ESP that could be switched off all improved the car’s performance.

After the production version went on sale in 2009, a 265 Trophy version of Mégane III R.S. was introduced in 2011. Based on the Cup chassis, it was fitted with an upgraded engine, with the power output increased from 250 to 265hp. Its performance made it the quickest front-wheel drive production model on the market, as proven by the lap record of 8:07.97 set by Laurent Hurgon on the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring. It was also a commercial success, with sales ending up twice the level that had been forecast.

The final iteration based on Mégane III went even further in the quest for performance. As its name suggests, the 275 Trophy boasted an upgraded engine, with additional power. This Trophy also featured an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, reduced weight and Öhlins shock absorbers as an option.