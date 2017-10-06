Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept previewed ahead of Tokyo debut

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The new MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT will make its world debut at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show on October 25, 2017. Offering the public a glimpse of the future of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), the new MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT takes the brand’s EV knowhow and all-wheel drive SUV expertise to a new level with the addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI), combining these elements seamlessly to deliver safe and enjoyable performance that mirrors driver intent under all weather conditions and on all surfaces.

Using high-torque and high-performance electric motors, supplied by a high-capacity battery system, the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT delivers the smooth and powerfully responsive performance that distinguishes EVs from conventional petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles. The triple motor 4WD system employs a single motor to drive the front wheels and a new Dual Motor AYC (Active Yaw Control) system to couple two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring Active Yaw Control unit. Whether driving around town, on motorways or along winding roads, the system always provides crisp and nimble handling that faithfully mirrors driver intent.

The brain of the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver’s capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities and by making it easier and safer to control the vehicle, thereby bringing the motoring experience to a new level.

A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver and to unobtrusively enhance the driving expertise. After building a picture of the driver’s skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display. As a result, drivers of all abilities quickly experience a vehicle that behaves the way they want it and soon they find themselves enjoying the driving experience to an even greater degree.

At the Tokyo Motor Show, the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT will be one of 12 Mitsubishi models on display. It will be joined by the new Eclipse Cross coupe SUV (Japan market model), unveiled in Japan for the first time, the Outlander PHEV and other leading MMC models sold in Japan.

In addition to the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT and the other vehicles on display, the Mitsubishi stand will also feature innovative technical exhibitions: AI Personal Assistant and Smart Speaker Demonstration.

