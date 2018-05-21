Mercedes-Benz expands C-Class range with new Nightfall Edition

21 May 2018 | 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has added to the C-Class range with the new C-Class Nightfall Edition for all body styles with prices starting at £32,565 for the C 200 Nightfall Edition Saloon.

The Nightfall Edition enhances the style of the C-Class with powder coated matt black wheels; matching black wing mirrors; graphics; carbon rear spoiler (on Coupé and Cabriolet); and a choice of Iridium Silver; Selenite Grey; or Obsidian Black metallic paint.

All Nightfall editions come as standard as AMG Line including black ash wood trim; AMG steering wheel with flat bottom; AMG body styling; 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (or optional 19-inch multispoke alloy wheels) in powder-coated matt black; sports suspension; and a diamond grille with chrome pins (only on the Coupé and Cabriolet).

The Premium equipment line is optional on the Saloon, Estate and Coupé for an additional £1,695 including Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; Memory package and Panoramic glass sunroof. Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £2,995.

C-Class Cabriolet comes with Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; and Memory package as standard. The optimal Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £1,300.

